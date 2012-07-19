NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Fifth Third Bancorp (BBB/Positive/A-2) are not affected by the company's second-quarter earnings, which we view as good and consistent with our expectations.

Fifth Third reported adjusted net income of $349 million, consistent with $348 million in the first quarter and up from $318 million in second-quarter 2011. (These numbers exclude Vantiv-related benefits and charges in each quarter.) Relative to first-quarter 2012, earnings benefited from positive credit leverage, an increase in average loans and leases, and a decrease in operating expenses. However, contraction in its net interest margin (NIM) and lower noninterest income (excluding

Vantiv-related charges and benefits) offset these improvements. Net interest income dropped marginally to $899 million as the NIM contracted by 5 basis points (bps) to 3.56%. We expect the NIM will continue to decline, albeit marginally, through 2012 as persistently low interest rates pressure loan and securities yields. Fifth Third's average loan book (excluding loans held-for-sale) remained essentially flat (up 1%) as continued run-off of commercial mortgage, commercial construction, and home equity loans offset growth in commercial and industrial loans (up 4%) and residential mortgages (up 4%). Mortgage originations remained elevated, and the bank benefited from wider gain-on-sale margins. Credit trends remained positive, with further declines in net charge-offs (NCOs) and nonperforming assets (NPAs). Annualized NCOs declined 20 bps to 0.88%, mainly because of improvements in commercial construction. NPAs (including restructured loans) declined 19 bps to 4.45%, largely as a result of commercial OREO resolutions. Notably, new nonaccrual buildup turned positive across most loan types.

Fifth Third released reserves for the ninth consecutive quarter, albeit at a more moderate level than past quarters. Similarly, we expect asset quality to improve for the remainder of 2012, but at a slower pace. Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio for Fifth Third remains "adequate," as our bank criteria describe the term. Regulatory capital remained flat with the first quarter, with a Tier 1 common ratio of 9.8% and a tangible common equity ratio of 9.2% (excluding unrealized gains and losses). On June 8, Fifth Third resubmitted its annual capital plan to the Federal Reserve. We will monitor the Fed's response to the revised submission and any developments related to the bank's capital management strategy. Our outlook on Fifth Third remains positive. We expect that the company's earnings and financial condition will continue to strengthen and that improvement over the next 18 months could lead to a positive rating action. In particular, we could upgrade Fifth Third if asset quality continues to improve, which could lead to a revision of our assessment of its risk position to "adequate" from "moderate."