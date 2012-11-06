NEW YORK/BOGOTA, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an initial 'BBB-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to Colombia's Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A.
(FINDETER). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
FINDETER's ratings follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch's assessment of the Colombian government's willingness
and capacity to provide timely and sufficient support drive the
ratings of FINDETER which are aligned with those of the
sovereign. Although the Colombian government does not explicitly
guarantee FINDETER, Fitch views the entity as an integral part
of the state given its role in providing financing for
investment projects and economic development. In the foreseeable
future, the IDRs of FINDETER will likely mirror any positive or
negative rating action on the sovereign ratings.
FINDETER has a clear mandate to provide financing for
infrastructure investment and promote regional and urban
development. FINDETER's strategic importance in Colombia's
national development plan underpins Fitch's opinion of the
government's willingness of support, while the sovereign's
investment grade ratings underpin its capacity.
Like other second-tier institutions, loan impairments are
historically low, and are complemented by a high level of
reserves. The loan portfolio is soundly diversified by economic
sector and almost all of its debtors are regulated financial
institutions. These factors mitigate the credit risks derived
from its limited number of debtors and, like other second-tier
institutions, a high loan concentration by obligor.
Additionally, the institution has a legal status as a rediscount
entity, which implies a preferred position in the collection of
loans, relative to the rest of its clients' creditors.
FINDETER exhibits a stable but low financial performance in
alignment with its public interest nature and development
promotion role. The institution's target is to maintain
profitability at a level higher than the reporting period's
inflation to preserve the value of capital over time. As such,
the institution maintains a low net interest margin that,
despite good operating efficiency and low impairment charges,
results in modest net income and low internal capital
generation.
FINDETER'S funding is mostly dependent on local market term
deposits, which are highly concentrated by depositor. Similarly,
credit lines are concentrated in one of the multilateral
institutions that provide funds. However, FINDETER is
progressively seeking new creditors and financing mechanisms,
although Fitch considers that concentration will remain in the
short term. FINDETER has exhibited a high level of
capitalization. However, given low internal capital generation,
the institution's equity has been pressured during periods of
accelerated asset growth. Favorably, almost the entire
institution's capital is Tier 1 and by law the entity cannot
distribute cash dividends. In Fitch's opinion, the current level
of capitalization is sufficient to support several years of
growth.
FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution
related to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit that
focuses on economic development. The institution's main
shareholder is the government of Colombia along with other
public regional shareholders. The government created the
institution in 1989 by Act 57, but its legal nature was
transformed by Decree 4167 in November 2011, providing more
flexibility in its internal organization and in the ownership
structure.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
- Long Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; Outlook 'Stable';
- Short Term Issuer Default Rating 'F3';
- Local Currency Long Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
Outlook 'Stable';
- Local Currency Short Term Issuer Default Rating 'F3';
- Support Rating '2';
- Support Floor 'BBB-'.