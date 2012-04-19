(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- FSL's exposure to volatile freight rates in the spot
market has increased due to the termination of fixed-rate
charter contracts by BLT and renegotiation of charter terms by
TORM.
-- We have revised our assessment of FSL's liquidity to
"less than adequate" from "adequate".
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
the Singapore-based company to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the high credit
risk of FSL's lessees and the company's increasing exposure to
the spot market.
Rating Action
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Singapore-based
ship leasing trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) to 'B+' from
'BB-'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
We lowered the rating on FSL because of the increase in the
company's exposure to volatile freight rates in the spot market.
This is due to termination of fixed-rate long-term charter
contracts by two lessees. A prolonged downturn in the shipping
industry has put the weak credit profile of FSL's lessees under
pressure. We expect FSL's liquidity to be "less than adequate",
as defined in our criteria, due to significantly lower EBITDA
margins on vessels in the spot market than for charter
contracts.
In 2012, PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT; D/--/--)
terminated the charter contract with FSL, which repossessed the
three chemical tankers leased to BLT and will deploy them in the
"Nordic Siva" pool. FSL also announced that it is renegotiating
charter terms with TORM S.A. (unrated) for two product tankers.
The charter arrangement is likely to be adjusted to variable
rates that TORM achieves in the freight market. TORM is also
negotiating restructuring of debt with its lenders. Another
lessee, Groda Shipping & Transportation Ltd. (unrated), returned
two vessels in June 2010. FSL will deploy one of these two
vessels on time-charter with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. -
Petrobras (BBB/Stable/--) from the second half of 2012.
FSL's business risk profile is "weak", in our view. The
company is exposed to risks in the shipping industry, which will
face difficult times in 2012 due to oversupply of ships, tepid
demand, and high bunker fuel prices. We assess the credit
profiles of FSL's lessees to be in the 'B' category. A prolonged
downturn in the shipping industry increases the risk that some
more lessees may terminate charter arrangements.
We expect FSL's EBITDA margin to fall further in 2012
because it will have six vessels in the spot market. These
vessels are likely to generate EBITDA margins of less than 20%,
as against 80%-90% EBITDA margins for chartered vessels. FSL's
cash flows are therefore likely to be significantly lower. Its
cash EBITDA margin has been rapidly falling over the past two
years due to its exposure to the spot market. Cash EBITDA margin
was about 77% in 2011, from 90% in 2009. However, stable
chartered income on FSL's remaining 19 vessels is likely to help
the company maintain cash EBITDA interest coverage above 2.5x
and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 10% in
2012 and 2013. FSL's financial risk profile is "aggressive", in
our view.
Liquidity
We assess FSL's liquidity as "less than adequate". We expect
the ratio of sources to uses of funds to be equal in fiscal
2012. FSL is also at risk of breaching covenants if its EBITDA
declines by about 10%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the
following assumptions:
-- FSL's sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents
of $17 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, (after excluding $15 million
minimum cash balance that it is required to maintain as per loan
covenants) and estimated FFO of about $50 million.
-- Its uses of funds include principal repayment of $44
million and expected dividend payout of $23 million. We,
however, note that FSL significantly reduced its dividend payout
for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, to less than $3 million on
an annualized basis.
We assume that FSL would not acquire any new vessels in 2012
and 2013. In our view, FSL has limited access to capital
markets, and its mortgage of all existing vessels under a
banking arrangement limits its financial flexibility.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of high credit risk
of FSL's lessees and its increasing exposure to the volatile
spot market amid the prolonged downturn in the shipping
industry.
We may lower the rating if: (1) the credit profiles of FSL's
lessees deteriorate further and payments from lessees are
delayed; or (2) FSL faces liquidity and covenant pressure such
that its debt servicing coverage ratio falls below 1.2x.
In our view, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months.
We may revise the outlook to stable if we see clear signs of
improvement in the credit quality of FSL's lessees, along with a
sustained improvement in the company's credit protection
measures and adequate liquidity.