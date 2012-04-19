(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- FSL's exposure to volatile freight rates in the spot market has increased due to the termination of fixed-rate charter contracts by BLT and renegotiation of charter terms by TORM.

-- We have revised our assessment of FSL's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate".

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the Singapore-based company to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the high credit risk of FSL's lessees and the company's increasing exposure to the spot market.

Rating Action

On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Singapore-based ship leasing trust First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

We lowered the rating on FSL because of the increase in the company's exposure to volatile freight rates in the spot market. This is due to termination of fixed-rate long-term charter contracts by two lessees. A prolonged downturn in the shipping industry has put the weak credit profile of FSL's lessees under pressure. We expect FSL's liquidity to be "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria, due to significantly lower EBITDA margins on vessels in the spot market than for charter contracts.

In 2012, PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT; D/--/--) terminated the charter contract with FSL, which repossessed the three chemical tankers leased to BLT and will deploy them in the "Nordic Siva" pool. FSL also announced that it is renegotiating charter terms with TORM S.A. (unrated) for two product tankers. The charter arrangement is likely to be adjusted to variable rates that TORM achieves in the freight market. TORM is also negotiating restructuring of debt with its lenders. Another lessee, Groda Shipping & Transportation Ltd. (unrated), returned two vessels in June 2010. FSL will deploy one of these two vessels on time-charter with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (BBB/Stable/--) from the second half of 2012.

FSL's business risk profile is "weak", in our view. The company is exposed to risks in the shipping industry, which will face difficult times in 2012 due to oversupply of ships, tepid demand, and high bunker fuel prices. We assess the credit profiles of FSL's lessees to be in the 'B' category. A prolonged downturn in the shipping industry increases the risk that some more lessees may terminate charter arrangements.

We expect FSL's EBITDA margin to fall further in 2012 because it will have six vessels in the spot market. These vessels are likely to generate EBITDA margins of less than 20%, as against 80%-90% EBITDA margins for chartered vessels. FSL's cash flows are therefore likely to be significantly lower. Its cash EBITDA margin has been rapidly falling over the past two years due to its exposure to the spot market. Cash EBITDA margin was about 77% in 2011, from 90% in 2009. However, stable chartered income on FSL's remaining 19 vessels is likely to help the company maintain cash EBITDA interest coverage above 2.5x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 10% in 2012 and 2013. FSL's financial risk profile is "aggressive", in our view.

Liquidity

We assess FSL's liquidity as "less than adequate". We expect the ratio of sources to uses of funds to be equal in fiscal 2012. FSL is also at risk of breaching covenants if its EBITDA declines by about 10%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following assumptions:

-- FSL's sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents of $17 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, (after excluding $15 million minimum cash balance that it is required to maintain as per loan covenants) and estimated FFO of about $50 million.

-- Its uses of funds include principal repayment of $44 million and expected dividend payout of $23 million. We, however, note that FSL significantly reduced its dividend payout for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, to less than $3 million on an annualized basis.

We assume that FSL would not acquire any new vessels in 2012 and 2013. In our view, FSL has limited access to capital markets, and its mortgage of all existing vessels under a banking arrangement limits its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of high credit risk of FSL's lessees and its increasing exposure to the volatile spot market amid the prolonged downturn in the shipping industry.

We may lower the rating if: (1) the credit profiles of FSL's lessees deteriorate further and payments from lessees are delayed; or (2) FSL faces liquidity and covenant pressure such that its debt servicing coverage ratio falls below 1.2x.

In our view, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months. We may revise the outlook to stable if we see clear signs of improvement in the credit quality of FSL's lessees, along with a sustained improvement in the company's credit protection measures and adequate liquidity.