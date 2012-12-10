(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services
Pty Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series
3-2012 (see list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans,
accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note
subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve
equal to 0.8% of the invested amount of all notes, principal
draws, a A$1.8 million spread reserve that builds from 50% of
available excess spread, and 24 months' timely payment cover on
approximately 86.7% of loans in the portfolio, are sufficient
under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of
interest.
-- Our view of the underwriting standards and centralized
approval processes of the originator, FirstMac Ltd., together
with our view on the servicing standards of FirstMac Ltd. as the
servicer of the loans.
-- The fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided
by [Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.] (ANZ;
AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from
fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- The fixed-rate note swap to be entered into with to
hedge the interest-rate risk between the fixed interest rate
payable semiannually on the class A2 notes and the monthly
interest rate received on the underlying mortgages. The
fixed-rate note swap will mature on the class A2 refinancing
date. On this date, the notes will either be repaid or convert
to monthly floating-rate interest.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for FirstMac
Mortgage Funding Trust Series 3-2012 can be found on Global
Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis
system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com".
The issuer has informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty
Limited that the issuer will be publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments that are
subject to this rating report.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at "here
".
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional
regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A-1 AAA (sf) 226.0
A-2 AAA (sf) 50.0
AB AAA (sf) 12.5
B-1 AA- (sf) 10.0
B-2 AA- (sf) 1.5
