-- FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by FirstMac Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the six classes of notes issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty. Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 (see list).

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a cash reserve equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, and 24 months' timely payment cover on approximately 99.7% of loans in the portfolio are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- Our view of the underwriting standards and centralized approval processes of the originator, FirstMac Ltd., together with our view on the servicing standards of FirstMac Ltd. as the servicer of the loans. In November 2011, Standard & Poor's affirmed its residential loan servicer ranking on FirstMac Ltd. at STRONG with a 'Stable' outlook; and

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable rate RMBS.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Limited that the issuer will be publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments that are subject to this rating report.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A-1 A-1+ (sf) 75.00

A-2 AAA (sf) 114.80

A-3 AAA (sf) 87.70

AB AAA (sf) 11.70

B-1 AA- (sf) 10.05

B-2 AA- (sf) 0.75

N.R.-Not rated