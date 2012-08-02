(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012 (see list).

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 0.8% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, a A$2.2 million fully funded spread reserve by First Mortgage Company Pty. Ltd., as beneficiary of the trust, on closing, and 24 months' timely payment cover on approximately 97.3% of loans in the portfolio, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- Our view of the underwriting standards and centralized approval processes of the originator, FirstMac Ltd., together with our view on the servicing standards of FirstMac Ltd. as the servicer of the loans.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.