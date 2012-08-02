(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd.
as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012 (see
list).
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans,
accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note
subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve
equal to 0.8% of the invested amount of all notes, principal
draws, a A$2.2 million fully funded spread reserve by First
Mortgage Company Pty. Ltd., as beneficiary of the trust, on
closing, and 24 months' timely payment cover on approximately
97.3% of loans in the portfolio, are sufficient under our stress
assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.
-- Our view of the underwriting standards and centralized
approval processes of the originator, FirstMac Ltd., together
with our view on the servicing standards of FirstMac Ltd. as the
servicer of the loans.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap
provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from
fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.