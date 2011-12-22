(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due Dec 2042 final ratings, as follows:

AUD75.00m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'

AUD114.80m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD87.70m Class A-3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD0.00m Class A-4 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.70m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10.05m Class B-1 notes: 'Not rated'

AUD0.75m Class B-2 notes: 'Not rated'

The notes will be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd ("the trustee"), in its capacity as trustee of the Series.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,428 loans originated by FirstMac nominee originators and HSBC Bank Australia Limited, and totaled approximately AUD298m. The pool comprises 100% fully verified documentation loans. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 68.9%, with the weighted average seasoning being approximately 24 months. Investment loans comprise 41.8% of the pool, while 39.9% of mortgages in the portfolio are made up of interest-only loans. Floating-rate mortgages making up 95.7% of the pool. The pool has geographic diversification, which reflects population distribution with 28.7% of the loans in New South Wales, 28.6% in Queensland and 18.9% in Victoria. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.

As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) cover was provided on 72.1% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and on 27.9% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).

"FirstMac Series 2-2011 features an A-4 note which, if required, will be subscribed to by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group('AA-'/Positive Outlook/'F1+') thereby allowing the A-1 note to achieve a Short-Term rating of 'F1+sf'," said James Leung, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The 'F1+sf' rating assigned to the Class A-1 notes and the 'AAAsf' final Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-2, A-3 and A-4 notes (collectively, the "Class A notes") are based on the 7.5% credit enhancement available to the Class A notes provided by their subordinate Class AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the reserve accounts, the quality of the collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will enter into, the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by the LMIs and FirstMac's mortgage servicing capabilities. The 'AAAsf' final Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class AB notes is based on the 3.6% credit enhancement available to the Class AB notes provided by their subordinate notes and the above factors.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011". The full new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Included in a corresponding new issue appendix, entitled "FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011", is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms, published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com.