SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 residential
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due Dec 2042 final ratings,
as follows:
AUD75.00m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'
AUD114.80m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD87.70m Class A-3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD0.00m Class A-4 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD11.70m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10.05m Class B-1 notes: 'Not rated'
AUD0.75m Class B-2 notes: 'Not rated'
The notes will be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty
Ltd ("the trustee"), in its capacity as trustee of the Series.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool
consisted of 1,428 loans originated by FirstMac nominee
originators and HSBC Bank Australia Limited, and totaled
approximately AUD298m. The pool comprises 100% fully verified
documentation loans. Fitch's calculated weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio was 68.9%, with the weighted average
seasoning being approximately 24 months. Investment loans
comprise 41.8% of the pool, while 39.9% of mortgages in the
portfolio are made up of interest-only loans. Floating-rate
mortgages making up 95.7% of the pool. The pool has geographic
diversification, which reflects population distribution with
28.7% of the loans in New South Wales, 28.6% in Queensland and
18.9% in Victoria. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors
in its credit analysis of the transaction.
As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
cover was provided on 72.1% of the pool by Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and on 27.9% by QBE Lenders
Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).
"FirstMac Series 2-2011 features an A-4 note which, if
required, will be subscribed to by Australia & New Zealand
Banking Group('AA-'/Positive Outlook/'F1+') thereby allowing the
A-1 note to achieve a Short-Term rating of 'F1+sf'," said James
Leung, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The 'F1+sf' rating assigned to the Class A-1 notes and the
'AAAsf' final Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to
the Class A-2, A-3 and A-4 notes (collectively, the "Class A
notes") are based on the 7.5% credit enhancement available to
the Class A notes provided by their subordinate Class AB, B-1
and B-2 notes; the reserve accounts, the quality of the
collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will
enter into, the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by the
LMIs and FirstMac's mortgage servicing capabilities. The 'AAAsf'
final Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the
Class AB notes is based on the 3.6% credit enhancement available
to the Class AB notes provided by their subordinate notes and
the above factors.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the new issue report entitled "Firstmac Mortgage Funding
Trust Series 2-2011". The full new issue report is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Included in a corresponding new issue appendix, entitled
"FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011", is a
description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement
mechanisms, published today, now available on
