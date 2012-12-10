(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 3-2012 residential
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due December 2043 expected
ratings, as follows:
AUD226m class A-1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD50m class A-2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD12.5m class AB notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10m class B-1 notes: not rated
AUD1.5m class B-2 notes: not rated
The notes will be issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty
Ltd in its capacity as trustee of the Series. The final ratings
will be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming to information already received.
"The transaction includes the class A-2 soft bullet note
with a scheduled maturity date at five years after closing. The
note will either be redeemed by issuance of pass-through Class
A2-R notes or converted to pass-through class A-2 notes," said
Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance
team.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool
consisted of 1,192 loans, originated by FirstMac nominee
originators and HSBC Bank Australia Limited, totaling
approximately AUD295m. The pool comprised entirely of fully
verified documentation loans. Fitch's calculated weighted
average current loan-to-value ratio was 71.1%, with the weighted
average seasoning at approximately 22 months. Investment loans
make up 44.5% of the pool, with the remainder being
owner-occupier mortgages. Of the mortgages in the portfolio
48.5% are interest-only loans. Floating-rate mortgages represent
97.1% of the pool. The pool is geographically diversified,
reflecting population distribution, with 31.9% of the loans in
New South Wales, 31% in Queensland, and 20.3% in Victoria. Fitch
has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of
the transaction.
As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
cover was provided on 72.4% of the pool by Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and on 27.6% by QBE Lenders
Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).
The 'AAAsf' expected Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook
assigned to the class A-1 and class A-2 notes are based on the
8% credit enhancement available to the class A notes provided by
their subordinate Class AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; a spread reserve;
the quality of the collateral; the interest rate arrangements
the trustee will enter into; the 100% mortgage insurance
policies provided by the LMIs; and FirstMac's mortgage servicing
capabilities. The 'AAAsf' expected Long-Term rating with Stable
Outlook assigned to the Class AB notes is based on the 3.8%
credit enhancement available to the Class AB notes provided by
their subordinate notes, as well as the aforementioned factors.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the presale report entitled "Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust
Series 3-2012".
