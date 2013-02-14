NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries at 'BBB-/F3'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of this release. Fitch reviewed First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc. as part of a peer review that included 16
mid-tier regional banks.
The banks in the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp.,
Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay
General Bancorp, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp,
Inc., First Horizon National Corporation, First National of
Nebraska, Inc., First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton
Financial Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United
Financial, Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial
Corporation, UMB Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation.
Refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its
Mid-Tier Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for
a discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional groups.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag from their large
regional bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint
and product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional
banks are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as
geographic or single name concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier
regional bank group has fairly homogenous business strategies.
The institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans
and investments. With limited opportunity to improve fee-based
income in the near term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will
continue to face greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger
institutions with greater revenue diversification. Share
repurchases is common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As
mid-tier banks face earnings headwinds, institutions have begun
repurchasing common shares to improve shareholder returns. Fitch
anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013 as the median
return on equity lags historical norms for the group. In
addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that some
mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns.
Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more popular amongst
mid-tier banks. Although such securities are beneficial to
yields and returns, Fitch notes that such purchases can be a
negative ratings driver if the risks are not properly measured,
monitored and controlled. Asset quality continues to improve
throughout the banking sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs)
and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down significantly year over
year. Fitch anticipates further asset quality improvement as
nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows. Reserve levels have also
declined as asset quality improves, which has been beneficial to
earnings in 2013. Fitch expects further reserve releases in 2013
but at a slower pace. RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc.'s (FNFG) ratings were affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The affirmation and Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
FNFG's current capital position is lean providing limited
flexibility should challenges arise given significant loan
growth through acquisitions, heightened integration risks and
the modest increase in risk profile of the company. FNFG's
capital position is much lower than similarly-rated peers and
most of Fitch's U.S. rated financial institutions from a
tangible common equity (TCE) position and a regulatory capital
standpoint. FNFG's Tier 1 Common Ratio, TCE and Tier 1 RBC
totaled 7.45%, 5.77%, and 9.29% for the fourth quarter of 2012
(4Q')12, respectively. To-date, asset quality is solid. Despite
the credit downturn, FNFG's NCOs and NPAs (which includes
troubled debt restructuring and acquired loans) stood at 0.18%
and 2.03% for 4Q'12. However, Fitch notes that the company's
risk profile has modestly increased given riskier investment
securities such as CLO holdings and the loan portfolio mix has
shifted to more commercially-oriented loans. The loan portfolio
includes exposure to highly leveraged transactions, asset-based
lending, credit cards, indirect auto, and syndications. Given
economic uncertainties, credit losses may increase from
historical standards. Further, Fitch believes the company's
capital build may be prolonged versus its initial expectations.
Although FNFG's core operating revenues continue to be
reasonable, in Fitch's view, forecasted earnings may also be
complicated by the difficult economic and low interest rate
environment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
Positive rating action or a return to a Stable Outlook may
ensue should the company improve its capital position to peer
averages, absent any negative asset quality trends and decline
inprofitability measures. Although considered unlikely, a
downgrade would be possible should FNFG announce an acquisition
in the near term, manage its capital more aggressively and/or
experience a change in credit quality trends materially worse
than Fitch's expectations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company: All of
the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank group have a
bank holding company structure with the bank as the main
subsidiary.
All subsidiaries are considered core to parent holding
company supporting equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries
and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are equalized with
those of its operating companies and banks reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'. First Niagara Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook;
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'. First Niagara Commercial Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook;
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'