(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Rating Services said today that its BB/Stable/B issuer credit
rating and outlook on Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL) are
unchanged following the announcement of a potential takeover of
F&PFL's ultimate parent company, Fisher & Paykel Appliances
Holdings (F&PAH) by Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. (Haier, not
rated).
On Sept. 10, 2012, F&PFL's ultimate parent company, F&PAH,
announced via the New Zealand Stock Exchange that it has been
approached by Haier, a current 20% shareholder, expressing its
interest in making a takeover offer. At that stage, a formal bid
was not submitted, and there is no certainty that an offer for
shares in F&PAH or any other transaction will result.
Should additional information be available, we may review
F&PFL's rating linkages with the creditworthiness of its
corporate group in accordance with 'Corporate Criteria -
Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint
Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link
to Parent,' published Oct. 28, 2004.