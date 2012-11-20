(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Nov. 13, 2012, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holding Ltd.
(F&PAHL), the parent of Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL),
was taken over by Haier New Zealand Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
(Haier), and became part of the Haier group.
-- The rating constraint on F&PFL stemming from its previous
ownership structure has been eliminated, because of our
favourable credit view of its new unrated parent, Haier.
-- F&PFL's issuer credit rating is aligned with the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), consistent with our
view that F&PFL remains a non-strategic subsidiary of the Haier
group.
-- We therefor are raising the rating on F&PFL to 'BB+',
from 'BB'; the outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised
its long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand finance
company Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL) to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
F&PFL's issuer credit rating has been aligned with our view
of the finance company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
following the takeover of its parent, F&PAHL, by Haier. The
finance company's rating was previously slightly constrained by
our credit view of the F&PAHL group, which is assessed as being
below that of F&PFL's SACP. Although our view of the credit
profile of F&PAHL has not changed, the rating constraint on
F&PFL, stemming from its previous ownership structure, has been
eliminated because of our more favourable credit view of it new,
unrated, parent, Haier. No benefit from its new ownership
structure has been factored into F&PFL's rating above its SACP,
because F&PFL has been assessed as being a non-strategic
subsidiary of its new ultimate parent, Haier.
F&PFL's rating importantly recognises the new parent's
announced intentions to retain existing structures and
strategies of the Fisher & Paykel group of companies, and the
smooth transition of debt arrangements in response to the change
in control.
We note that Haier has accumulated sufficient offer
acceptances to trigger the compulsory acquisition of remaining
shares under the Takeovers Code; the announced delisting of
F&PAHL on Nov. 27 2012 in our view does not have a material
impact on F&PFL's creditworthiness.
F&PFL's rating reflects the strength in its Q-card
distribution channel, supported by a large number of bilateral
arrangements entered with retailing merchants, allowing it
exclusive access to end customers. Financed purchases typically
are everyday-living items, giving F&PFL a degree of economic
resilience; however, by the same token it also contributes to a
higher inherent credit risk, given the socioeconomic class of
customers serviced. In our view, this higher inherent credit
risk is mitigated by the small size of typical purchases and
quality of risk management practices-which we consider to be
above peers.
F&PFL continues to perform according to expectations, with
overall arrears continuing to decline and the nonperforming
asset ratio marginally improving. Net interest income and fees
and commission revenue have increased for the six months to
September 2012 compared to previous year, and we expect
operating margins to continually improve following
liquidity-optimisation initiatives implemented in October 2012.
Liquidity
At Sept. 30, 2012, F&PFL had NZ$130.6 million in debentures
and NZ$225.4 million in syndicated bank facilities outstanding,
with 70.9% of the total maturing more than a year from the
period end. It is also important to note the bank facilities are
split into four tranches, with well-spread-out maturities, the
latest extending to October 2015.
In October 2012 F&PFL optimised its liquidity position by
voluntarily reducing its syndicated bank facility by NZ$75
million. In our view, while this represents a reduction in the
liquidity buffer, it still allowed adequate coverage of maturing
debentures over the next 12 months, with good resilience under
substantially lower reinvestment rates.
At the same time, F&PFL also paid down its syndicated bank
facilities, using its NZ$45 million in cash held. This exchange
of on-balance-sheet liquidity for a higher undrawn bank facility
balance increases F&PFL's reliance on bank funding and
sensitivity around each facility tranche roll date. This risk is
mitigated by the good support from existing bankers and
potential new banker relationships following the takeover.
The above liquidity-optimisation initiatives stemmed from
F&PFL's review of appropriate liquidity surplus against funding
conditions that improved since the GFC and the expiring of the
Crown guarantee. Likewise, should these conditions again worsen,
we would expect a corresponding increase in liquidity surplus to
maintain the current rating.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that F&PFL's
SACP will not be materially affected by strategies or
initiatives of the new ultimate parent, notwithstanding that the
finance company's longer-term role within the Haier group is
uncertain. Specifically, the rating factors in an expectation
that F&PFL's capitalisation and key financial metrics will be
maintained at about current levels, and that its business
stability will not be negatively affected by the ownership
change, any future potential management changes, or the
implementation of new business initiatives.
The most likely scenario for a rating change would stem from
a strategic decision by Haier to sell F&PFL, which could see its
rating affected by credit factors relating to its ownership.
Ownership changes aside, F&PFL's rating is not expected to
transition above the current level. As such, rating-transition
scenarios are all on the downside, and would most likely come
from a decision by Haier to actively manage down the finance
company's capital-adequacy position or, if business stability
were materially negatively affected by the recent ownership
change.
The rating could also come under downward pressure from a
weakening in F&PFL's asset quality experience and/or weakened
banker confidence, particularly around debt-facility tranche
roll dates. In addition, a material weakening in our credit view
of the new parent's creditworthiness could also bring on
negative rating pressure.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BB/Watch
Pos/B