MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 22 Moody's assigns definitive ratings to fleet lease-backed notes sponsored by PHH
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, June 7 Chinese power utilities and foreign investment funds are seen as the likely bidders in upcoming asset sales in Brazil's electricity industry, as debt-laden state utilities seek to root out years of political mismanagement and balance sheet overstretching, according to lawyers familiar with the market.