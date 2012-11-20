NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'AA' rating to the series 2012 revenue refunding bonds (the
bonds) to be issued in the amount of $12.96 million by the Board
of Governors (the board) of the Florida State University
Research Foundation, Inc. (the foundation, or RF).
The bonds will be sold competitively around the week of
November 26th and the proceeds will be used to refund RF's
outstanding revenue bonds series 2001 and pay costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on outstanding
$18 million of series 2001 revenue bonds issued by the Florida
Board of Education (Formerly Florida State Board of Regents)
(FL) ;
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are ultimately secured by the unconditional and
irrevocable guaranty provided by the foundation, and payable
from lease rental payments generated by the occupancy of six
buildings: buildings A and B, originally financed by the series
2001 bonds, the Johnson building, the Shaw building, the
Aero-propulsion Mechatronics and Energy (AME) Building and the
Materials Research Building (MRB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Balance Sheet Supports Rating: The rating reflects the
foundation's substantial liquidity, an improved debt burden,
sound debt service coverage generated from rental payments and
plant operation and maintenance (PO&M) monies from the state.
Unconditional Guaranty Not Exclusive: The foundation's
irrevocable guaranty to pay debt service (DS) on the bonds
offers a strong credit backstop to waning lease revenues;
however, RF can also provide its guaranty to additional debt
which would dilute its credit value. The foundation has no
current plans to provide additional guarantees.
Research Initiatives Ensure State Support: Appropriation
risk associated with the state of Florida (rated 'AAA' with a
Negative outlook by Fitch) which provides the funding for the
PO&M costs of the facilities is offset partially by the
essential nature of the facilities to Florida State University's
research initiatives (FSU, auxiliary revenue bonds, rated 'AA',
with a Stable Outlook) and the state's track record of funding
PO&M costs associated with approved buildings.
CREDIT PROFILE
Balance Sheet Supports Rating
The foundation's balance sheet resources and resulting
liquidity underpins the 'AA' rating. Although RF has experienced
decline in licensing fees and royalties in recent years,
liquidity metrics remain very strong for the rating category.
The foundation's fiscal 2012 available funds totaled nearly $109
million, up from $103 million in fiscal 2010, covering an
expense base of $10.7 million by over 10 times (x) and proforma
outstanding debt ($12.963.1 million) by 8.43xX. RF's exposure to
alternative assets is fairly limited, with the majority of the
foundation's investments (approximately $108 million) held in
the state's liquid local government investment pool and
conservatively invested in Northern Trust managed money market
and equity funds.
Pledged Revenues Provide DS Coverage
Lease revenues generate sufficient rental income to pay debt
service, obviating the need for the foundation guaranty. The
lease rental income expected to be generated pursuant to the
series 2012 bonds (buildings A&B, Shaw, Johnson, AME and MRB)
will generate 3.36x maximum annual debt service (MADS of $1.06
million) coverage in 2013. FSU has paid PO&M expenses for
buildings A&B since 2008 and all other buildings since 2009,
through an appropriation received from the state. In absence of
fiscal 2012 PO&M state support paid by the university ($1.61
million), the foundation would have still covered pro forma MADS
by 1.64x. According to projections provided, MADS coverage from
rents based on a 2% annual escalation increases to a healthy
1.97x in 2017 (DS - $887.2 million, MADS post 2013).
Despite potential appropriation risks, Fitch derives comfort
from the state's history of making payments on a full and timely
basis. However, if state appropriations fell short or were
withheld altogether, rent charges would increase to fully cover
facilities expenses and achieve a minimum of 1x DS coverage.
Although RF has not imposed rent increases in the past few
years, Fitch notes management maintains flexibility to raise
rents under the facilities leases to cover operating costs and
debt service if economic stress impacted FSU's receipt of PO&M
payments in the coming years.
Long Term Debt Refunded; High Debt Burden Remains The series
2012 bonds, along with $5 million from available cash at the
foundation, will refund the series 2001 bonds. Debt outstanding
post issuance will total $12.96 million. Consequently, RF's pro
forma debt burden based on MADS is reduced to 21.5% ($1.06
million) from the current debt burden of 29.7 % ($1.47 million).
Fitch considers the reduction in debt burden favorably but notes
that it is still high and reflects RF's modest operating revenue
base which totaled nearly $5 million for fiscal 2012. This is
offset by adequate to strong DS coverage derived from pledged
revenues, limited future debt plans and no intent to provide
additional debt guarantees in the intermediate term.
Created in 1993, RF is a tax-exempt, direct support
organization charged with promoting and assisting research and
related training activities of FSU. While FSU's research is
largely funded by the federal government (78% of total research
awards in fiscal 2012), diversity among the federal funding
agencies exists. The leased facilities are located near the
campus and are fully occupied, primarily by FSU tenants.
FSU is one of the largest and oldest of the 11 public
educational institutions (a 12th institution was approved by the
Legislature earlier this year and will be operational in fall
2014) of higher learning in and operated within the State
University System of Florida with a fall 2012 headcount
enrollment of over 41,000 students. The university has campuses
located in downtown Tallahassee and Panama City, Florida.