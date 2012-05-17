(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand Milk (Australasia) Pty Ltd's (NZMA) AUD150m, 5.25% notes
due 23 May 2022 ratings of 'AA-'. The notes are irrevocably and
unconditionally guaranteed by Fonterra Co-operative Group
Limited (Fonterra, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable), of which NZMA is a
wholly owned subsidiary and the holding company for all of
Fonterra's Australian operations.
As a result of the guarantee, Fitch regards the credit risk
associated with the notes to be the same as that of the senior
unsecured obligations of Fonterra itself. The notes are
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank at least
equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of NZMA except liabilities mandatorily preferred by law. Cross
default is applicable at the threshold of 1% of the total assets
of the group (NZD15.53bn as at 31 July 2011).
The notes are issued under Fonterra Co-operative Group
Limited's AUD debt issuance programme dated 10 June 2011. The
proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Fonterra's ratings are underpinned by the strong defensive
characteristics of its ingredients business, the financial
flexibility afforded by the effective subordination of its
farmer creditors and the margin protection offered by its fully
integrated business model. Moreover, Fonterra's ingredients
business is the global market leader in dairy exports,
representing approximately a third of international trade in
whole milk powder, skim milk powder and anhydrous milk fats.
Fonterra collects and processes around 89% of the milk produced
in New Zealand from a supplier base of 10,500 dairy farmers who
are also shareholders of the co-operative. Its strength in
global dairy trade reflects the quality of its products and its
low-cost producer status.
A positive rating action may be considered if debt to EBITDA
falls below 1.5x (currently 2.15x and expected to reduce to
below 1.8x by FY16) on a sustained basis. A negative rating
action could follow if debt to EBITDA increases to 2.5x on a
sustained basis or if overseas milk supply accounts for more
than 30% of NZD cost (currently 11% of NZD dollar cost). Both
positive and negative rating actions are considered unlikely
over the rating horizon.