UPDATE 1-Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips Britain
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
Feb 17 Foot Locker:
* Moody's says Foot Locker's share repurchase program has no impact on positive outlook
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.