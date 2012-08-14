Overview

-- The government of Belize announced today that it will not make its Aug. 20, 2012, coupon payment on its U.S. dollar-denominated step-up bonds due 2029.

-- We are lowering our long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Belize to 'CC' from 'CCC-'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the prospect that we will lower our foreign currency ratings to 'SD' if the government misses its Aug. 20 payment as announced, or if it proposes a debt exchange to investors.

Rating Action

On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Belize to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. We also lowered our foreign currency issue rating on Belize's US$546.8 million bond due in 2029 to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'C' short-term foreign currency and 'CCC+/C' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belize. Our '4' recovery rating and 'B-' transfer and convertibility assessment remain unchanged.

Rationale

The rating action follows the government's announcement today that it will not pay the $23 million semiannual coupon due on Aug. 20, 2012, on its $546.8 million bonds due 2029. The interest rate steps up to 8.5% on the accrued interest due this month. On March 19, 2012, the government of Belize initiated a review of its external public debt, and on Aug. 8, the government published indicative restructuring scenarios. Under our criteria, either a missed payment or an exchange that we view as distressed constitutes a default.

Belize, which has per capita GDP of approximately $4,500, had net general government debt of 68% of GDP at year-end 2011. We had projected the country's 2012 gross external financing requirements at $210 million. We believe that Belize will fund this gap through the exceptional financing of default, import compression, and a drawdown of reserves, which the central bank reported at $282 million on a gross basis as of July 25, 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the prospect that we will lower our foreign currency ratings to 'SD' if the government misses its Aug. 20 payment as announced, or if it proposes a debt exchange to investors. The ratings could stabilize at this level if the government makes the payment and forgoes debt rescheduling negotiations.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Belize

Sovereign Credit Rating

Foreign Currency CC/Negative/C CCC-/Negative/C

Senior Unsecured

US$546.8 million bond due in 2029 CC CCC-

Recovery Rating 4 4

Ratings Affirmed

Belize Sovereign Credit Rating

Local Currency CCC+/Stable/C

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B-

Senior Unsecured (Short-Term)

Local Currency C

Senior Unsecured

Local Currency CCC+