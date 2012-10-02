(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australian-based FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd's proposed
USD4.5bn guaranteed secured term loan due 2017 an expected
rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon
receipt by Fitch of final documentation conforming to
information already received.
The loan will be unconditionally joint and severally
guaranteed by Fortescue Metals Group Limited (Fortescue,
'BB+'/Negative) and its subsidiaries currently representing more
than 95% of the group's consolidated total assets and net
income. The credit agreement contains certain clauses usual for
this type of loan. The rating on the secured credit facility is
notched up a level from Fortescue's 'BB+' Issuer Default Rating
to reflect the additional provision of quality collateral,
including mining tenements. This uplift for a 'BB+' rated
company is consistent with Fitch's criteria "Recovery Ratings
and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers".
Fitch does not believe that secured debt of this size will
impair Fortescue's senior unsecured creditors. This is because
the USD4.5bn facility (assuming that it is fully drawn) is less
than 2x prospective EBITDA of USD2.5bn-USD3bn (using Fitch's
mid-cycle commodity price assumption and volumes produced).
Fitch's criteria focus on the quantum of secured debt relative
to EBITDA, rather than a percentage of total debt, to see if
recovery prospects for unsecured creditors are impaired. Fitch's
assessment is further reinforced by its expectations of leverage
reverting to around 3x by FY15, consistent with the 'BB+' IDR.
The facility's security package does not include mechanisms
which introduce payment priorities or other forms of structural
preference versus other creditors. Importantly, the unsecured
bonds share the same issuer and guarantee structure as the
secured creditors.
The proceeds of the new financing will be used to repay and
refinance existing debt associated with the company's expansion
activities.
Fortescue's rating reflects its position as a high-margin
producer, which is supported by its low production costs
relative to peers and proximity to its customers in Asia.
Importantly, the rating reflects Fitch's expectation that upon
completion of the capacity expansion by 30 June 2014, within the
revised budget, Fortescue's credit profile will improve rapidly
and its metrics will be consistent with its 'BB+' rating.
Fortescue's rating is also supported by its strategic importance
to downstream Chinese steel producers.
The Negative Outlook reflects the current downturn in iron
ore prices and hence lower operating cash flow, which means
Fortescue will have to take on additional debt to fund its
capacity expansion. Thus, the pace of de-leveraging post capex
completion will be slower than Fitch had expected earlier this
year.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- Liquidity strains especially if iron ore prices remain below
USD90 a tonne and capex is not deferred
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage remaining above 2.75x upon
completion of the capex
Positive: The current Outlook is Negative. The Outlook may
be revised to Stable once there is greater clarity that leverage
will revert to below 2.75x after the financial year ending June
2014. Rating factors include the impact of a previously
announced capex delay, the effectiveness of planned cost
reductions and possible sale of non-core assets or minority
interest.