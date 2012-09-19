(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-' corporate
credit and issue ratings on Australia-based mining company
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (Fortescue) remain unchanged. The
ratings are still on CreditWatch with negative implications,
where they were placed on Sept. 12, 2012. This is despite the
company's announcement that it has secured an underwritten
commitment for a senior secured credit facility of up to US$4.5
billion. The facility will be used to refinance all existing
bank facilities (about US$3.6 billion) and for general corporate
purposes. In addition, the new facility has a five-year tenor
and doesn't have any earnings-based covenants.
The company's new facility is a positive development as it
will remove the near-term debt covenant pressure arising from
Fortescue's bank facilities, extend the company's near-term debt
maturity from December 2013 to November 2015, and provide
additional liquidity to the company. However, this results in
the company's senior unsecured creditors ranking behind those of
the sizable senior secured facility. We will therefore likely
lower the rating on the senior unsecured facilities to below the
corporate credit rating on Fortescue.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when we've completed
our review on the company in the immediate term. With the
removal of the financial covenant pressure, iron ore prices and
Fortescue's execution of its major expansion project will remain
key factors influencing the company's credit quality over the
medium term.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria:
Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008