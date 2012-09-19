(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-' corporate credit and issue ratings on Australia-based mining company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (Fortescue) remain unchanged. The ratings are still on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Sept. 12, 2012. This is despite the company's announcement that it has secured an underwritten commitment for a senior secured credit facility of up to US$4.5 billion. The facility will be used to refinance all existing bank facilities (about US$3.6 billion) and for general corporate purposes. In addition, the new facility has a five-year tenor and doesn't have any earnings-based covenants.

The company's new facility is a positive development as it will remove the near-term debt covenant pressure arising from Fortescue's bank facilities, extend the company's near-term debt maturity from December 2013 to November 2015, and provide additional liquidity to the company. However, this results in the company's senior unsecured creditors ranking behind those of the sizable senior secured facility. We will therefore likely lower the rating on the senior unsecured facilities to below the corporate credit rating on Fortescue.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when we've completed our review on the company in the immediate term. With the removal of the financial covenant pressure, iron ore prices and Fortescue's execution of its major expansion project will remain key factors influencing the company's credit quality over the medium term.

