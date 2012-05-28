(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected
its rating on the notes issued by Fountain Plaza Securitisation
Trust by raising it to 'A- (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'.
The transaction is a credit lease transaction involving a
sale and lease back of the Bendigo & Adelaide Bank offices in
Bendigo, Victoria. The rating on the notes is dependent on the
credit rating of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. as lessee.
Due to an error, we did not raise the rating on the notes
after we raised our rating on Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. to
A-/Stable/A-2 on Dec. 6, 2011 (see Research Update: "Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank Ltd. Long-Term Rating Raised To 'A-' On Revised
Criteria; Outlook Stable," published Dec. 6, 2011).
