HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue rating and 'cnBBB' Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Franshion Investment Ltd. and guaranteed by Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--; cnBBB+/--).

The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. The company will mainly use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance for refinancing. The issue rating on the proposed notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default.

In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt. The corporate credit rating on Franshion reflects the company's 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion will benefit from extraordinary government support for its parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--).

In our view, Franshion's property business is a strategically important, but not core, business of its parent. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit contributor to its parent over the next two to three years. Franshion's SACP reflects the company's high project concentration, limited geographic diversification, substantial capital spending needs, and volatile financial performances.

The company's recurring income from property leasing and hotel operations, the high quality of its leasing and development assets, and good execution record temper these weaknesses.

We assess Franshion's business risk profile to be "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define these terms. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Franshion's liquidity will be "adequate," as defined in our criteria, and the company will maintain good financial flexibility.

We anticipate the company will modestly improve its capital structure in the next year due to satisfactory property sales. Nevertheless, its leverage will likely remain high compared with similarly rated peers'. We believe Franshion's SACP has no headroom for additional debt. The SACP also has limited margin for weaker property sales, property delivery, and profit margin than we expect. Franshion's results for the first half of 2012 were weak due to the timing of project deliveries and revenue recognition.

We expect the company's results to improve as it recognizes more property sales in the second half of the year. Full-year revenue could reach Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 14 billion in our base case for 2012, compared with HK$6.6 billion in 2011. We estimate debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to 5.0x-6.0x from more than 7.0x in 2011, and EBITDA interest coverage to rise to above 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011.

