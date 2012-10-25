(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
property developer Franshion Properties (China) Limited's
(Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable) USD500m 4.7% notes due 2017 a final
rating of 'BBB-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received and the
final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 18
October 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as Franshion's ratings
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Franshion's ratings reflect its status as an indirect
state-owned Chinese property company and expected further
improvement in rental income as demand for office properties in
China remains strong. However, the ratings are constrained by an
increase in its leverage and interest expense due to borrowings
for its Changsha project.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- rental and hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio
falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. The ratio was around
1.1x at end-H112, but Fitch expects it to improve above 1.5x
when most of its borrowings for the Changsha project have been
repaid
- a shift in strategy away from both high-end commercial
properties in prime locations and strategic projects through
local government collaboration
- reduced ties with Sinochem Group, including a reduction in
Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under 51%
- reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company
funding support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-increasing the portfolio size of investment properties and
hotels above CNY30bn in value, while maintaining rental and
hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense above 2.5x