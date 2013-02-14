NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six
classes of FREMF 2012-K706 multifamily mortgage pass-through
certificates and three classes of Freddie Mac structured
pass-through certificates, series K-706. A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations are based on the stable performance of the
underlying collateral pool. As of the January 2013 distribution
date, the pool has had no delinquent or specially serviced
loans. The pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down
by 0.3% to $1.22 billion from $1.23 billion at issuance.
Approximately 37% of the loans reported year-end (YE) 2011
financials and 44 of the loans (73% of the pool) reported
year-to-date (YTD) September 2012 financials. The pool's overall
net operating income (NOI) has been stable with a 3% NOI
increase compared to issuer underwriting at issuance.
The largest loan of the pool (10.0% of the pool) is secured
by Crystal Plaza, a 539-unit, high-rise apartment complex
situated on approximately five acres in Arlington, VA. The
property was built in 1967 and underwent capital improvements in
2003. The property benefits from attractive amenities, proximity
to Washington, D.C., and access to public transportation,
employment centers, retail shopping, and major thoroughfares.
Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, barbecue grills and
outdoor dining tables, 24-hour concierge, two 24-hour fitness
centers, Iinternet lounge, central courtyard, game room,
business center, rooftop sundeck, conference room, library, two
laundry facilities, and garage parking. Occupancy was 91% as of
September 2012.
The second largest loan (5.9% of the pool) is secured by
Paradise Island, a 1,112-unit, 55-building apartment complex
located in Jacksonville, FL. The property was developed in four
phases between 1990 and 1999 and renovated in 2010. Property
amenities include four swimming pools, a community center,
leasing and management offices, laundry facilities, fitness
centers, racquetball, tennis, and volleyball courts, a car wash,
and garages. Occupancy was 99% as of September 2012. Loan is
part of an A ($62.03 million) and B note ($10.0 million)
structure, wherein the B-Note is subordinate.
The third largest loan (3.7% of the pool) is secured by
Cascade Ridge Apartments, a 518-unit, 48 48-building multifamily
property located in Federal Way, WA. The property was built in
1989 and renovated from 2007-2008. The property is situated on
29 acres, approximately 10 miles north of Tacoma and features an
attractive amenities package. The property is managed by FPI
Management Inc., which managed a portfolio of more than 60,000
units and 1,669 units locally at issuance. Occupancy was 93% as
of December 2011.
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
FREMF 2012-K706 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates
--$86.5 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$933.0 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.02 billion* class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.02 billion* class X2-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--71.4 million class B at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--30.4 million class C at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-706
--$89.8 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$933.0 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.02 billion* class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
*Notional amount and interest only.
Of FREMF 2012-K706, Fitch does not rate the $193.0 million
interest-only class X2-B, the $193.0 million interest-only class
X3, the $91.2 million class D, or $10.0 million class P. Of the
Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-706,
Fitch does not rate the $193.0 million interest-only class X3.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing
U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 18, 2012 report,
'U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC
Criteria', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports