Overview
-- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group
plans to issue a $330 million term loan and $250 million in
senior secured notes, likely using the aggregate proceeds to
repay debt and to pay tender premiums.
-- We are assigning the term loan our preliminary 'B+'
rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '3', and the notes
our preliminary 'B-' rating with a preliminary recovery rating
of '6'.
-- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on
the company. The rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest
EBITDA growth and debt reduction will likely drive leverage to
the mid-5x area over the next few years, a level in line with
the current rating.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to Madison,
N.C.-based FGI Operating Co. LLC's proposed $330 million term
loan due 2019. The preliminary recovery rating is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating to
the proposed $250 million senior secured notes due 2020, to be
co-issued by FGI Operating Co. and FGI Finance Inc. The
preliminary recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed
term loan and notes to pay outstanding balances under its
existing 10.25% senior secured notes due 2015, of which $247.6
million was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011, and 11.25%/11.75%
senior pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2015, of which $241.8 million
was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. Freedom Group will use the
remaining proceeds to pay about $66 million in tender premiums,
fees, and expenses, and to provide $21 million in additional
balance-sheet cash. In conjunction with the notes issuances, the
company is also planning on entering into a new $150 million
asset-based lending (ABL) facility (unrated) to replace its
existing $150 million ABL facility.
We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom
Group. Our rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation of our 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects
our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage), pro
forma for the proposed transactions, will increase to the
high-5.0x area in 2012, compared with 5.2x at the end of 2011.
Our measure of adjusted debt to EBITDA includes adjustments for
operating leases, pension obligations, product and workers'
compensation liabilities, and preferred stock. Notwithstanding
added leverage in 2012, we believe that over the intermediate
term, leverage will remain below 6x, our threshold for the
current rating given our "weak" assessment of Freedom Group's
business risk profile. The increase is 2012 leverage is being
driven by $87 million of incremental debt under the proposed
transaction to fund tender premiums, fees, and expenses, as well
as to bolster cash balances. Despite the increase in 2012
leverage, we expect EBITDA coverage of interest expense to
improve to the mid-2.0x area in 2012 from 1.8x at the end of
2011 because of lower interest costs.
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group reflects
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as weak
and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged."
Freedom Group's weak business risk profile reflects the
company's exposure to unfavorable changes in commodity prices,
vulnerability to changes in regulation, and a highly competitive
operating environment for discretionary consumer spending
dollars. We believe these factors are partially offset by
Freedom Group's leading position in many of the markets in which
it operates, its breadth of product offerings, and strong brand
recognition.
The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile
reflects our expectation for leverage to be in the high-5x area
in 2012 and for funds from operation (FFO) to debt to be in the
mid-single-digit percentage area. We also expect that interest
coverage, pro forma for the transaction, will be good in the
mid-2x area in 2012. Our financial risk assessment also
incorporates large working capital uses typically in the
beginning of the year to fund inventory investments, and the
corresponding need to maintain sufficient cash on hand and
revolver availability. In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group
will make a sizable inventory investment, although we anticipate
the company's liquidity profile will remain "adequate."
Our ratings incorporate a low-single-digit decline in
revenue and a low-single-digit increase in EBITDA (adjusted for
anticipated non-recurring restructuring charges) in 2012. Our
2012 revenue expectation is driven by our belief that ammunition
sales will decline modestly following a strategic decision by
the company to eliminate underperforming ammunition product
lines. We believe low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in
firearms and meaningful growth in accessory products will only
partially offset the ammunition sales decline. We believe growth
in firearms and accessory products will, in part, reflect our
economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer
spending, in addition to price increases across several product
lines implemented in 2011, and new product introductions. Our
expectation with respect to 2012 EBITDA stems from our belief
that the company will benefit from the price increases
implemented in 2011 and the elimination of underperforming
product lines, as well as from factory efficiencies following
actions taken over the past several quarters. We believe these
measures will be only partially offset by our expectation for
commodity input prices to remain high and volatile, for
increased investments in new product launches, and our
expectation for somewhat higher selling, general, and
administrative expenses.
For 2013, we currently expect low-single-digit percent
growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Our expectation stems from
our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer
spending in 2013, which we believe will help propel further
demand across all segments, as well as our expectation for
product pricing to remain stable. Our expectation for modest
EBITDA growth stems from our revenue expectation and our belief
that the company will maintain the factory efficiencies from
previous actions.
Freedom Group is the largest manufacturer of firearms and
commercial ammunition in the U.S., with leading brands in
several product categories. The company's firearms segment,
which represented 55% of 2011 sales, targets both the consumer
and military and law enforcement channels, and competes in
various product categories, including modern sporting rifles and
shotguns. The company's ammunition segment, which represented
40.5% of 2011 sales, operates in a highly competitive market
environment and profitability in the segment is highly sensitive
to commodity costs. The company's accessory products segment,
while a small contributor to revenue, typically generates the
highest gross margin among all product segments.
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next
12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation,
Freedom Group has an adequate liquidity profile. Relevant
factors in our assessment of Freedom Group's liquidity profile
include the following:
-- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its
uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that sources of cash will exceed uses of
cash even if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe Freedom Group has a sound relationship with
banks.
-- We believe the company has a generally satisfactory
standing in credit markets.
Sources of liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 included $36.8 million
of cash on hand and $86.3 million of availability under the
company's $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility.
The company typically draws from cash balances and revolver
availability in the first quarter of the year as it builds
inventory and accounts receivables increase in advance of the
peak fall sales season. Access to the ABL is an important
liquidity support for any shortfalls in internal cash funding of
working capital uses.
Operating cash flow in 2011 of $33 million was sufficient to
fund $13 million in capital expenditures and $1.4 million in
acquisitions. The company used remaining cash flow and cash on
hand to repurchase $27.5 million in principal of its senior
secured notes. Notwithstanding our expectation for modest EBITDA
growth in 2012, we believe operating cash flow will be negative
in 2012 due to a sizable inventory investment during the year.
We expect the inventory build-up and about $20 million in
capital expenditures will be funded with cash balances and
revolver availability. Freedom Group has stated it plans to
bring inventory levels down over time. In this scenario,
operating cash flow generation could be supported by a
moderation in inventory investment levels in future periods,
provided a moderate level of sales growth is achieved. We expect
capital expenditures to be manageable, at around 2% of revenue
on average, in line with historic levels.
The proposed term loan is not expected to have any financial
covenants. There is one financial covenant under the company's
current ABL revolver, applicable only if minimum availability
falls below $30 million, and then a fixed-charge covenant of
1.1x would take effect. We expect this covenant to remain under
Freedom Group's new ABL facility and the company to be able to
sustain minimum availability above $30 million. The company will
have no significant near-term debt maturities until 2019, when
the proposed term loan would mature. Anticipated term loan
amortization payments are $3.3 million annually under the
proposed loan. In addition, there is an excess cash flow sweep
requirement under the proposed term loan.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for
modest growth in EBITDA and debt reduction under the proposed
financing transaction to improve adjusted debt to EBITDA towards
the mid-5x area by 2013, in line with the current rating. A
higher rating is unlikely over the intermediate term, as it
would necessitate a re-assessment of Freedom Group's business
risk profile, in addition to a meaningful reduction in leverage
to at least the mid-4x area.
We could lower the rating if leverage rises above 6x on a
sustained basis or interest coverage falls to the mid-1x area.
This could result from declines in demand or increasing
commodity prices, combined with an inability to pass them on to
customers through higher prices.