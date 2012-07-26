Overview
-- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group
has announced plans to issue a $75 million add-on to its
existing $330 million term loan.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' issue-level rating on the term
loan, and revising our recovery rating to '4' from '3',
reflecting weaker recovery prospects for lenders as a result of
the greater amount of term loan debt outstanding in our default
scenario than used in our previous analysis.
-- We are also affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating,
but revising our rating outlook to negative from stable.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that
adjusted leverage will increase above our 6x threshold for the
current rating in 2013, given the additional debt in conjunction
with our current forecast for 2013 EBITDA to decline toward the
2011 level, following an expected meaningful spike in 2012.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its ratings on Madison, N.C.-based Freedom Group Inc,
including its 'B+' corporate credit rating. However, we revised
our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on
Freedom Group's term loan due 2019, which is expected to total
$405 million, following the completion of the proposed $75
million add-on. We revised our recovery rating on the term loan
to '4' from '3', reflecting weaker recovery prospects for the
lenders of the term loan as a result of the greater amount of
term loan debt outstanding at default than that used in our
previous analysis. The '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
We expect proceeds from the $75 million additional term loan
to be used to refinance all outstanding preferred equity ($30
million at June 30, 2012), repay outstanding balances under
Freedom Group's ABL revolver ($20 million at June 30, 2012),
fund fees and expenses, and provide additional cash to the
balance sheet, which we believe it could potentially use for
acquisitions.
Rationale
The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation
that, following the proposed term loan add-on and based on our
current forecast for 2012 and 2013, adjusted leverage will
increase above 6x in 2013 (our threshold for Freedom Group at
the 'B+' rating level). While we expect a spike in EBITDA in
2012, our preliminary forecast for 2013 is for EBITDA to decline
to a level more in line with the 2011 level. Our affirmation of
the 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our belief that this
spike in leverage will be temporary and also incorporates our
expectation that interest coverage will remain good for the
rating, at above 2.5x. In addition, following the proposed
transaction, Freedom Group will have an improved liquidity
position, with full availability under its ABL revolver.
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group reflects
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak"
and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Freedom Group's business profile as weak
reflects its exposure to unfavorable changes in commodity
prices, vulnerability to changes in regulation, and a highly
competitive operating environment for discretionary consumer
spending dollars. We believe these factors are partially offset
by Freedom Group's leading position in many of the markets in
which it operates and its breadth of product offerings, as well
as strong brand recognition.
Our assessment of Freedom Group's financial risk profile as
highly leveraged reflects our expectation for adjusted leverage
to increase over 6x in 2013, which we believe is somewhat weak
for the company at the 'B+' rating level. The assessment also
reflects our expectation for interest coverage to remain good
for the rating at above 2.5x, and funds from operation (FFO) to
debt in the mid-single-digit percentage area. Our financial risk
assessment also incorporates large working capital uses
typically in the beginning of the year to fund inventory
investments and accounts receivables, and the corresponding need
to maintain sufficient cash on hand and revolver availability.
In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group will continue make
incremental increases in inventory, year over year, although we
anticipate the company will maintain some excess availability
under its ABL revolver following the proposed term loan add-on.
In the first half of 2012 (based on preliminary
second-quarter information), total sales increased meaningfully,
around 20%, reflecting an increase in firearms sales. The
increase in firearms sales helped offset a modest decline in
ammunition sales, which was due in part to Freedom Group's
decision to eliminate certain unprofitable product lines. The
growth in sales reflected higher demand in several product
categories, and we believe continued modest growth in consumer
spending (our economists are currently forecasting 2% in 2012),
in conjunction with a larger user base, will help buoy continued
strong demand in the second half of 2012. Our ratings
incorporate our expectation that strong firearms sales will
drive low-teen percentage area growth in total sales in 2012.
Based on preliminary second-quarter results, EBITDA (adjusted
for nonrecurring charges), increased around 55% and EBITDA
margin increased nearly 400 basis points (bps).
Growth largely reflected higher sales, improved pricing on
certain products, and lower customer discounts. Our ratings
incorporate our expectation that 2012 EBITDA (adjusted for
nonrecurring charges) will increase around 25%, and that EBITDA
margin will increase at least around 100 bps. This growth will
largely reflect our expectation for sales growth, as well as our
belief that the company will benefit from the price increases
implemented in 2011 and the elimination of underperforming
product lines, as well as from factory efficiencies following
actions taken over the past several quarters. We believe these
measures will be only partially offset by our expectation for
commodity input prices to remain high and volatile, for
increased investments in new product launches, and our
expectation for somewhat higher selling, general, and
administrative expenses. In 2013, our ratings incorporate our
expectation that total sales and EBITDA will decline
meaningfully compared with 2012, returning to levels slightly
above those in 2011. Although we believe the strong sales volume
increase at Freedom Group in the first half of 2012 is partly
due to the increase in the user base, we also believe they may
be partly attributable to gun purchases in advance of the
election. As a result, our 2013 sales and EBITDA expectations
reflect a scenario similar to what Freedom Group experienced in
the previous presidential election cycle. In 2010, sales
declined substantially following a surge in demand in 2009 due
to regulatory concerns following the 2008 presidential election.
We believe it is prudent to consider a decline scenario in
2013 at this point in the election cycle, although we are not
forecasting as meaningful a decline as that experienced in 2010.
In addition, while the long term impact, if any, from the recent
tragic event in Colorado is unclear, in our scenario for 2013 we
considered the possibility the event might pull some level of
sales forward due to fears of increased regulation, although we
understand from Freedom Group there is no evidence of this at
the current time.
Under this scenario, operating lease-adjusted leverage would
increase to the low-6x area, somewhat weak for the current
rating. Freedom Group is the largest manufacturer of firearms
and commercial ammunition in the U.S., with leading brands in
several product categories. The company's firearms segment,
which represented 55% of 2011 sales, targets both the consumer
and military and law enforcement channels, and competes in
various product categories, including modern sporting rifles and
shotguns. The company's ammunition segment, which represented
40.5% of 2011 sales, operates in a highly competitive market
environment and profitability in the segment is highly sensitive
to commodity costs. The company's accessory products segment,
while a small contributor to revenue, typically generates the
highest gross margin among Freedom Group's product segments.
Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the
next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance
expectation, Freedom Group has an "adequate" liquidity profile,
according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of
Freedom Group's liquidity profile include the following:
-- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its
uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that sources of cash will exceed uses of
cash, even if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe Freedom Group has a sound relationship with
banks.
-- We believe the company has a generally satisfactory
standing in credit markets. Sources of liquidity at March 31,
2012 included $8 million of cash on hand and $114 million of
availability under the company's $150 million asset-based
revolving credit facility. The company typically draws from cash
balances and revolver availability in the first quarter of the
year as it builds inventory and accounts receivables increase in
advance of the peak fall sales season. Access to the ABL is an
important liquidity support for any shortfalls in internal cash
funding of working capital uses. Operating cash flow is
typically negative in the first quarter given the working
capital requirements mentioned above. Notwithstanding EBITDA
growth in the first quarter, operating cash flow declined $21
million, year over year, in part due to a planned step-up in
inventory investment, as well as a temporary extension of
accounts receivable payment terms. Through 2012, we expect
Freedom Group will continue to make incremental investments in
inventory above normal seasonal builds, and we therefore expect
operating cash flow will be negative in 2012. We expect the
inventory build up and about $20 million in capital expenditures
will be funded with cash balances and revolver availability.
Freedom Group has stated it plans to bring inventory levels down
over time.
In this scenario, operating cash flow generation could be
supported by a moderation in inventory investment levels in
future periods provided a moderate level of sales growth is
achieved. We expect capital expenditures to be manageable, at
around 2% of revenue on average, in line with historic levels.
Freedom Group's term loan does not have financial covenants.
There is one financial covenant (fixed-charge coverage) under
the company's ABL revolver, applicable only if excess
availability falls below $15 million, at which point a
fixed-charge covenant of 1.1x would take effect. The company
will have no significant near-term debt maturities until 2019,
when the term loan matures. Amortization payments under the term
loan, including the $75 million add-on, are $4.1 million
annually, in addition to an excess cash flow sweep requirement
that begins in 2014. Outlook The negative rating outlook
reflects our expectation that adjusted leverage will increase
above our 6x threshold for the current rating in 2013, given the
additional debt associated with the add-on, in conjunction with
our current forecast for 2013 EBITDA to decline toward the 2011
level, following an expected meaningful spike in 2012. We could
lower the rating if EBITDA declines more meaningful in 2013 than
we currently anticipate, resulting in leverage rising
significantly above 6x.
We would consider an outlook revision to stable if 2013
EBITDA outperforms our current forecast, resulting in adjusted
leverage being maintained in the mid-5x area, which we would
view as in line with the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Freedom Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating
Local Currency B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
FGI Operating Company, LLC
Senior Secured $405 mil. 2nd lien B+ B+
Recovery Rating 4 3
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
FGI Finance Inc. FGI Operating Company, LLC
Senior Secured B-
Recovery Rating 6