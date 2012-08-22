Overview -- U.S. online social media company FriendFinder Networks continues to experience weak results as it attempts to recover from recent operational missteps.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', based on narrowing covenant headroom, declining liquidity, and debt maturity pressures.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company will have tight covenant headroom in the future and face difficulty in refinancing its 2013 maturities.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Boca Raton, Fla.-based FriendFinder Networks Inc. to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We have also lowered all issue-level ratings on the company's debt by one notch in conjunction with the downgrade. The rating outlook is negative.

Rationale

The rating actions reflect the company's declining paid subscriptions and the likelihood that operating results will remain weak over the near term, pressuring covenant compliance. In addition, we believe that the company faces significant risks related to refinancing its large debt maturities due in September 2013. Standard & Poor's expects continued economic headwinds and declining subscriptions to remain a drag on results.

FriendFinder owns and operates Web sites offering adult social networking, live entertainment, and video and premium services. We view the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" (as per our criteria), given its high subscriber churn, dependence on one Web site for the majority of its revenue and EBITDA, and the unfavorable outlook for the online adult entertainment industry. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," because of its high debt leverage and aggressive financial policy. FriendFinder's EBITDA margin has deteriorated significantly over the past couple years because of competitive, economic, and management execution issues. The company's reliance on one Web site for the majority of its revenue and EBITDA, and very high subscriber churn suggest continued margin pressure, notwithstanding recent aggressive cost-cutting.

We believe there is low visibility regarding the long-term viability of paid adult social media. The adult-oriented social networking site, AdultFriendFinder.com, is the company's most important Web site, accounting for over 65% of revenues. Users can register free of charge and access a limited portion of the Web site, or they can become a subscriber (monthly or annual) and access the full site, including communication privileges. Subscriber churn at FriendFinder's adult sites has been high historically, at over 15% per month. AdultFriendFinder.com and the company's other social networking sites must constantly replenish their subscriber bases, raising risks to revenue stability. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the number of subscribers at the company's adult social networking sites fell 7.4%. We believe that competition from free sites and other pay sites with fresh content will continue to pressure subscription levels.

Internet traffic to FriendFinder depends on an affiliate network of about 280,000 third-party affiliate Web sites that redirect visitors. If a visitor becomes a subscriber, the affiliate earns a commission from FriendFinder. Live interactive video accounted for about 28% of the company's revenue during the first half of 2012. There is no meaningful seasonality of revenue.

Our base-case scenario of a low- to mid-single-digit percentage decline in revenues for full-year 2012 reflects our expectation of continued subscription weakness at the company's adult Web sites. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain pressured in 2012, as the company increases marketing and advertising spending in an attempt to reverse its subscription declines, resulting in a decline in EBITDA of about 20% for full-year 2012. For 2013, we expect revenue to be flat to slightly down, but EBITDA to increase modestly because of cost-cutting during the first half of 2012 and lower restructuring expenses.

FriendFinder's second-quarter performance was in line with our expectations. Revenue and EBITDA fell 3% and 31%, respectively, as continued weakness at adult subscription sites more than offset an increase in live interactive video revenue. A 20% increase in affiliate marketing expense and media costs pressured the margin during the quarter.

We expect leverage to remain in the mid-7x area at the end of 2012, with debt remaining essentially flat as PIK interest offsets debt repayment from the cash flow sweep. Meanwhile, we expect cash interest coverage to be in the mid-2x area, and total interest coverage to be 1.0x or less. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was very high, at 7.4x, and lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was less than 1x. EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense was 2.6x, benefiting from pay-in-kind (PIK) interest on a portion of its debt. For 2013, we expect leverage to fall below 7x because of higher EBITDA and believe that total interest coverage will be above 1x.

Capital expenditure requirements are low, mainly for computers and leasehold improvements. Working capital needs are limited as well. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, FriendFinder converted about 20% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow, down from almost 40% for the period a year earlier. The decline in the conversion rate was because of a 40% decline in EBITDA during the period and working capital cash usage. We expect discretionary cash flow to be slightly positive for full-year 2012 and to increase in 2013 because of higher EBITDA.

Liquidity

In our view, FriendFinder has "less than adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. This assessment incorporates the following factors and expectations:

-- The company does not have a revolving credit facility, and we are not aware of any specific core banking relationships.

-- The company does not have a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view, based on low trading levels of debt.

-- The company may not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact events.

Cash sources include unrestricted cash of $12.8 million and expected discretionary cash flow of $10 million in 2012. Cash uses are mainly capital expenditures, with some modest investment in working capital. The cash-interest notes mature in September 2013, and we believe that refinancing this debt could prove difficult and costly, judging from the currently steep yields on its debt.

During the first quarter of 2012, the company amended its financial covenants. There is also a minimum EBITDA covenant, which is currently set at $65 million and increases to $75 million on March 31, 2013, and to $80 million on June 30, 2013. We believe that the company will have less than 10% headroom with its minimum EBITDA covenant throughout the remainder of 2012 and that the cushion could narrow to less than 5% in the first half of 2013. The total debt to EBITDA covenant, as of March 31, 2012, is 8.1x and tightens to 7.0x on March 31, 2013, while the first-lien debt to EBITDA covenant is currently at 3.5x and tightens to 3.0x on March 31, 2013. The interest coverage covenant is now 1.9x and increases to 2.4x on March 31, 2013. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012 must be greater than $16 million, and greater than $36 million for the second half of 2012. As of June 30, 2012, covenant headroom was less than 10%, with the minimum EBITDA covenant the tightest at 6%.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of limited headroom with covenants over the next 12 months and of risks associated with refinancing the 2013 maturities. We could lower the rating if operating performance is below our expectations and it appears that the company will violate its covenants. Specifically, if it appears that EBITDA will not rise by over 15% over the next 12 months, we could lower the rating. We could also lower the rating if the company does not have a viable strategy to refinance its debt obligations as their maturity date comes closer. Pressure on liquidity, such as negative discretionary cash flow and dwindling cash balances over the next couple quarters, could also cause us to lower the rating as the company does not have a revolver.

Although highly unlikely over the near term, we could revise the outlook or raise the rating if the company is able to reverse declines in revenue, improve its EBITDA margin, and address its upcoming debt maturities.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

FriendFinder Networks Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--

Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

FriendFinder Networks Inc.

Interactive Network Inc.

Senior Secured 2nd-lien CC CCC-

Recovery Rating 6 6

Senior Secured 14% nts CCC CCC+

Recovery Rating 3 3