OVERVIEW
-- Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. is a Japanese REIT
that specializes in retail properties.
-- Despite a moderate increase in debt ratios, cash flow
from its property portfolio remains stable, thanks to long-term
lease contracts.
-- We expect FRI to generate mostly stable income and
maintain the high quality of its property portfolio.
-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term ratings at
'A+/A-1'. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A+'
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings and
'A-1' short-term rating on Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp.
(FRI). The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating
remains stable.
The affirmation reflects FRI's strong business position and
conservative financial policy, as well as its high-quality
assets. FRI is a Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that specializes in
retail properties. As such, it has secured a leading position in
the J-REIT market, backed by the brand recognition and the real
estate development and management expertise of its sponsor,
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2).
As of the end of the 15th six-month fiscal term (ended Dec.
31, 2011), FRI's real estate portfolio was geographically well
diversified, comprising 24 retail properties (including two
plots of land with a fixed-term leasehold for commercial use;
"sokochi") located across Japan. The total acquisition value of
the portfolio stood at about JPY221.2 billion. The portfolio
incorporates various types of assets, primarily large suburban
shopping centers, as well as urban retail buildings and outlet
malls. Despite continued severe competition in the retail
industry, FRI's cash flow remains stable because its portfolio
comprises mostly properties that are highly competitive in their
respective submarkets and its occupancy rate is 100% on a master
lease basis.
In addition, FRI has been steadily pursuing external growth.
Specifically, in 2011, the J-REIT acquired two retail properties
in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including Mitsui Shopping Park
LaLa Garden Kasukabe (Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture;
purchase price: JPY10 billion).
FRI's portfolio has a degree of concentration in top-tier
properties, with the top four properties accounting for about
40% of the total portfolio value as of the end of the 15th
fiscal term. The portfolio also shows tenant concentration risk,
with FRI's four largest tenants providing about 76% of the
J-REIT's total rental revenue as of the end of the 14th fiscal
term (ended June 30, 2011). However, these concentration risks
are mitigated because: (1) FRI's properties are well located;
and (2) the properties are rented out under long-term contracts
to highly competitive tenants with high credit quality, such as
Aeon Retail Co. Ltd. (NR), and they generate stable cash flows.
In addition, we expect this risk to decline modestly over time,
as FRI acquires more properties
FRI intends to keep its ratio of debt to total assets (after
including security deposits and hoshokin liabilities) at around
40%-50%, aiming to achieve stable external growth. Due to recent
debt-funded acquisitions, FRI's debt-to-total assets ratio was
slightly higher than previous levels, standing at about 46.8%,
or a debt-to-capital ratio (interest-bearing debt including
hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities + total net assets, as defined by Standard & Poor's)
of about 43.5%, as of the end of the 14th fiscal term.
Meanwhile, the average debt maturity (before including hoshokin
liabilities) increased to about 2.9 years as of the end of the
14th fiscal term. The J-REIT's debt maturities are diversified
through 2018, indicating a conservative debt profile. FRI's
capital structure also remains relatively conservative, despite
the recent rise in its debt ratios.
Portfolio profitability remains relatively high, although it
has declined slightly compared with previous levels. The ratio
of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt declined
moderately, reflecting an increase in FRI's debt ratios, but
remained at a high level of about 12.8% (after includinghoshokin
liabilities) as of the end of the 14th fiscal term. FRI
increased its commitment credit lines to JPY16 billion in total.
The J-REIT maintains solid relationships with 12 Japanese
financial institutions, which provide it with sufficient
liquidity to meet its debt repayment obligations. All of FRI's
debt from financial institutions is unsecured, indicating high
financial flexibility.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is
stable. Standard & Poor's expects FRI to generate stable income
from its high-quality properties rented out under long-term
contracts, backed by its sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan. We continue to
see business conditions in the retail industry, the degree of
asset and tenant concentration in FRI's portfolio, and its debt
ratios and interest coverage ratios as key factors for the
J-REIT's credit quality. We see little likelihood that we will
raise the ratings on FRI because it is our view that, amid
continued severe competition in the retail industry, the J-REIT
will maintain its debt-to-total assets ratio at the current
cruising level for the time being in an effort to achieve stable
external growth. On the other hand, we may consider lowering the
ratings if portfolio cash flow declines due to such factors as
tenant moves, and if its debt-to-total assets ratio increases
further to around 55%, causing the J-REIT's financial indicators
to weaken.
