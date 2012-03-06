(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust's (FSLT) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'.
The Outlook is Negative.
The downgrade reflects FSLT's heightened liquidity risk
following the default of one of its lessees, Berlian Laju Tanker
(BLT, rated 'C') that contributed to 12.8% of FSLT's 2011
revenues. Despite BLT's default, Fitch expects FSLT to meet its
contractual debt servicing commitments for the next 12 months.
However, the agency expects the company's financial metrics
to weaken. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that the
portfolio would see more defaults due to the deterioration in
financial profile of certain other lessees and Fitch's Negative
Outlook for the global shipping industry.
If the portfolio's default rate increases further, projected
operating cash flows and the USD32.3m cash outstanding as of 31
December 2011 would not be sufficient to fund the USD44m annual
principal repayment and operating expenses.
Excluding the USD32.3m cash, FSLT's financial flexibility is
low as all its vessel purchases have been funded through secured
bank debt. The issuer does not possess sufficient unencumbered
assets to raise additional debt during times of tight liquidity.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable if FSLT generates positive
free cash flow, on a sustained basis, after paying its unit
distribution and USD44m annual principal repayment. The rating
may be further downgraded if FSLT's cash balance falls below
USD20m.