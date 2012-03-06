(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust's (FSLT) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative.

The downgrade reflects FSLT's heightened liquidity risk following the default of one of its lessees, Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT, rated 'C') that contributed to 12.8% of FSLT's 2011 revenues. Despite BLT's default, Fitch expects FSLT to meet its contractual debt servicing commitments for the next 12 months.

However, the agency expects the company's financial metrics to weaken. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that the portfolio would see more defaults due to the deterioration in financial profile of certain other lessees and Fitch's Negative Outlook for the global shipping industry.

If the portfolio's default rate increases further, projected operating cash flows and the USD32.3m cash outstanding as of 31 December 2011 would not be sufficient to fund the USD44m annual principal repayment and operating expenses.

Excluding the USD32.3m cash, FSLT's financial flexibility is low as all its vessel purchases have been funded through secured bank debt. The issuer does not possess sufficient unencumbered assets to raise additional debt during times of tight liquidity. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if FSLT generates positive free cash flow, on a sustained basis, after paying its unit distribution and USD44m annual principal repayment. The rating may be further downgraded if FSLT's cash balance falls below USD20m.