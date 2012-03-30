(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Fufeng's profitability is likely to remain weak in the
first half of 2012, and we have limited visibility over the
likelihood of a recovery.
-- Refinancing risk could increase for Fufeng's US$150
million convertible bond.
-- For these reasons, we are revising our rating outlook on
the China-based manufacturer of corn-based biochemical products
to negative from stable.
-- We are also affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating on
Fufeng and on its senior unsecured notes.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its rating outlook on Fufeng Group Ltd. to negative from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term
corporate credit rating on Fufeng and the 'BB' issue rating on
the company's senior unsecured notes. Standard & Poor's also
lowered its Greater China credit scale ratings on Fufeng and on
the company's notes to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-'. Fufeng is a
China-based manufacturer of corn-based biochemical products.
Rationale
We revised the rating outlook on Fufeng to reflect our view
that the company's profitability is likely to remain weak for at
least the first half of 2012, following a deterioration in 2011.
We have limited visibility over the potential for Fufeng's
margins and profits to recover, given its current pricing
strategy and volatility in raw material costs. A negative
outlook signals at least a one-in-three probability of a
downgrade over the next 12 months.
Fufeng's margins could remain under pressure in 2012 because
of its low prices. The company's pricing strategy is aimed at
driving away smaller players so that the market is more likely
to absorb the increased capacity of monosodium glutamate (MSG)
produced at its new plant in northeast China. Fufeng's financial
performance deteriorated in the second half of 2011 because of
its reduced average selling price and a surge in the cost of raw
materials, such as corn and coal.
Fufeng's EBITDA margin in the second half of 2011 dropped
more than we expected to 10.5% (2011: 13.1%), and its ratio of
total debt to EBITDA was about 3.7x (2011: 3.3x). In our
base-case scenario, Fufeng could maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio
of less than 3.5x for 2012 if its margins improve to more than
11%, keeping the company above our threshold for a downgrade.
Our assessment is based on the company's current sales volume
and cost estimates.
Fufeng's profitability could begin to strengthen in the
second half of 2012 if raw material costs stabilize and the
company increases its prices. Otherwise, the rating could come
under downward pressure.
The terms of Fufeng's US$150 million convertible bond will
also weigh on the rating in 2012 by adding to its liquidity
pressure. Holders have the option to require Fufeng to buy back
the bond in April 2013.
Fufeng's strong domestic market position in MSG, its good
operating efficiency, and established distribution network
support the current rating. The company's history of prudent
operating and financial management is an additional strength.
Liquidity
We believe Fufeng's liquidity will remain "adequate" to
cover its needs in the next 12 months, unless the company does
not have a concrete refinancing plan in place over the next few
months to repay the convertible bond. If no plan materializes,
its liquidity position could quickly become "less than
adequate". Our assessment of Fufeng's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash, funds
from operations, and available facilities, will exceed its uses
by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.
-- Net sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines
more than 15%.
-- Fufeng's cash on hand and cash flow from operations are
sufficient to meet committed capital expenditure, working
capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payouts over the
next 12 months.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fufeng has unrestricted cash of about
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 614 million with RMB704 million
short-term debt due. We have not factored any major acquisitions
into the ratings.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that company's
financial performance will remain weak for at least the first
half of 2012, following a deterioration in 2011. We also believe
that refinancing risk could increase in 2012 as the maturity
date of its US$150 million convertible bond approaches.
We may lower the rating by one notch if: (1) Fufeng's
margins and profitability do not improve in 2012 and show no
signs of recovery, causing its ratio of total debt to EBITDA to
exceed 3.5x; or (2) its liquidity position weakens. This could
happen if the company materially increases its capital
expenditure or working capital, or fails to execute a
refinancing plan to redeem its convertible bond.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company
restores its profitability and increases its prices while
maintaining an "adequate" liquidity position by securing a
refinancing plan to redeem its convertible bond.