Overview

-- Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC) is a regional J-REIT that invests in properties in the Kyushu region.

-- Amid fierce competition in the retail facility market in Fukuoka City, FRC bears a high degree of concentration risk from its flagship property and its rental revenues have declined moderately. Nevertheless, the J-REIT owns a portfolio of highly competitive properties and is able to tap into the Fukuoka Jisho Group's superior property management expertise, allowing it to maintain relatively high levels of profitability.

-- FRC's debt-to-capital ratio has risen moderately and its financial indicators are somewhat weak. Yet, we consider that FRC's portfolio of relatively high-quality properties underpins its cash flow to an extent.

-- We have affirmed our 'A-' long-term rating and our 'A-2' short-term rating on FRC. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Rating Action

On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC). The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Rationale

FRC is a regional Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that invests in properties in the Kyushu region. The ratings on FRC reflect our view that the J-REIT benefits from a stable business base and a relatively high-quality, profitable property portfolio, and maintains relatively high financial flexibility, supported by the strong real estate management and development capabilities of its main sponsor. Nevertheless, we consider that the following factors constrain the ratings on the J-REIT: (1) asset concentration in the largest property in FRC's portfolio, and concentration in top tenants; (2) heavy dependence on Fukuoka Jisho Co. Ltd. (not rated) and its group companies for property management; and (3) weakening financial indicators.

FRC's sponsors consist of Fukuoka Jisho and eight other companies--all important in the Kyushu region--as well as the Development Bank of Japan (A+/Negative/A-1+). As of the end of its 16th six-month fiscal term (ended Aug. 31, 2012), FRC owned 19 retail facilities, office buildings, and residential properties for lease in Kyushu, primarily in the Fukuoka metropolitan area, with a total purchase price of about JPY153.7 billion. FRC has achieved steady yet somewhat moderate external growth through property acquisitions. The J-REIT acquired two residential rental properties in Fukuoka City for a total purchase price of about JPY4.1 billion in March 2012. Although FRC's heavy dependence on the Fukuoka Jisho group for property management constrains the ratings, we consider that the J-REIT's relatively high-quality properties underpin its cash flow to an extent. In addition, FRC's profitability measures remain relatively high, although they have weakened slightly due to a moderate decline in rental revenues. We expect FRC's profitability to remain generally stable over the next one to two years.

FRC owns all sections of Canal City Hakata (Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture; total purchase price: JPY75.3 billion), other than the Canal City Theater section. Canal City Hakata--FRC's largest portfolio asset--accounts for about 49.0% of the J-REIT's portfolio in terms of purchase price. FRC's portfolio has a high degree of concentration in its flagship property and in major tenants. In addition, the proportion of cash flow from the hotels in Canal City Hakata to that from its entire portfolio is relatively high. We regard these as potential risk factors for the J-REIT's business operations. Nevertheless, in our view, the following factors mitigate these risks: (1) Canal City Hakata is highly competitive in its submarket; (2) FRC can tap into the superior management expertise of its sponsor, the Fukuoka Jisho group; and (3) the J-REIT should continue to enjoy diversified earnings from Canal City Hakata because the complex consists of different property types. Meanwhile, competition in the central Hakata area of Fukuoka City is intense, due to the presence of relatively new retail facilities, including the retail complex JR Hakata City, and this has weighed on the performance of Canal City Hakata. In the 16th fiscal term, FRC renovated and replaced tenants at the South Building in Canal City Hakata, which led to increased capital expenditures and a temporary decline in revenues during the renovation period. We believe the extent to which the renovations and the East Building--an annex facility adjacent to Canal City Hakata that houses leading retail shops--increase customer traffic and boost profitability at Canal City Hakata is a key factor for FRC's credit quality.

FRC intends to maintain its debt-to-total assets ratio at a conservative level of 35% to 45% on average, with a ceiling of 50%. As of the end of FRC's 16th fiscal term, its ratio of debt to total assets was about 46.0%, and its debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin liabilities + net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's] stood at about 51.3%. We consider both ratios to be somewhat high. Meanwhile, although the share of unrealized gains to the total book value of FRC's portfolio rose slightly, to about 4.0% as of the end of the 16th term, the J-REIT's financial buffer remains lower than the levels seen during market upswings. In addition, FRC's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt (including hoshokin liabilities), at about 8.5%, is lower than previous levels, indicating that the J-REIT holds a somewhat high level of debt. Thus we believe that a complete turnaround in the J-REIT's financial base will take a while. Indeed, we expect the ratio of FFO to debt to hover at around 9% over the next one to two years.

FRC has shifted its focus to property acquisitions to meet its near-term business targets. Accordingly, to maintain our current ratings on FRC, we will need to see the J-REIT strike a balance between achieving external growth and preserving its financial health by controlling debt levels.

Liquidity

Our short-term credit rating on FRC is 'A-2', reflecting our long-term credit rating and assessment of the J-REIT's liquidity as "adequate." We expect the J-REIT's sources of liquidity--such as liquidity on hand and FFO--to be sufficient in the 17th fiscal term (ending Feb. 28, 2013) to cover its uses of liquidity--including debt repayments, capital expenditures, and dividend payments. FRC had about JPY7.7 billion in cash and deposits, and JPY12.0 billion in commitment lines (of which JPY10.9 billion was unused) as of the end of the 16th term. In addition, FRC maintains good relationships with financial institutions that consist mainly of regional banks in the Kyushu region, as well as its sponsors. Furthermore, all of FRC's borrowings are unsecured, allowing it to maintain relatively high financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that FRC's portfolio of relatively high-quality assets should continue to generate mostly stable profits. The ratings on FRC may come under downward pressure if the J-REIT sees its financial indicators weaken as a result of, for example, its use of debt to fund property acquisitions. We would consider this to be the case if its debt-to-total assets ratio rose to more than 50% and remained at that level, or if its ratio of FFO to debt fell below 8% and did not improve. The ratings would also be constrained if the degree of portfolio concentration in specific properties increased further.

On the other hand, we may raise the ratings on FRC if we see further improvement in portfolio diversification and a clear recovery in the J-REIT's financial base, such as if its debt-to-capital ratio declines to around 40%, which is a conservative level within the range set under the J-REIT's financial policy, and if its ratio of FFO to debt rises to about 10% and remains at that level.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Corporate credit ratings A-/Stable/A-2