HONG KONG, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Future Land Development Holdings Limited (Future
Land) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Future Land a senior unsecured
rating of 'B+' and its proposed USD senior unsecured notes an
expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Future Land's IDR
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating of
the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents
conforming to information already received.
Its ratings reflect the company's limited geographic
diversification, cash flow subordination to its key operating
subsidiary, Jiangsu Future Land Co., Ltd. (JFL), as well as its
resilient business model. Future Land's business profile is
commensurate with a 'BB-' rating but significant structural
subordination to JFL constrains the ratings at the 'B+' level.
Future Land is one of the largest homebuilders in the
Yangtze River Delta (YRD), with CNY16.1bn of contracted sales in
2012, and 13.7m sqm of landbank as of 31 August 2012. Its
business profile is further supported by its fast sales
turnover, as measured by the LTM contracted sales/total debt
ratio of 1.6x at end-H112. The company's low contracted average
selling price (ASP) - CNY9,184 per sqm in 2012 - despite its
focus on the wealthy YRD is due to its target group being middle
class customers and the mass-market. These factors enhance its
cash flow generation capability and resilience towards
government policies restricting speculative home purchases.
Furthermore, the company generated a moderate EBITDA margin of
20.5%, which Fitch expects to be maintained over the next two to
three years.
Limited diversification beyond YRD, however, constrains the
company's business strengths. Future Land's cash flow is
significantly weakened by the fact that around 80% of its 2012
contracted sales were generated by a 53.9%-owned publicly listed
subsidiary, JFL. JFL also accounted for around 65.8% of Future
Land's landbank as of 31 August 2012, suggesting that the
subsidiary will continue to be meaningful contributor to total
sales over the medium term. The presence of significant minority
interest in JFL structurally subordinates the cash flows that
Future Land derives from JFL.
Although Future Land, as JFL's largest shareholder, is able
to determine JFL's dividends, any large dividend payout will
lead to significant cash outflow to JFL minority shareholders.
Future Land's financial leverage and liquidity improved
following its IPO in November 2012. Fitch estimates that
proportionately consolidated net debt/adjusted inventory will
decline to around 22.3% at end-2013, despite an ongoing landbank
replenishment programme. This is because the proceeds from the
proposed notes will enable Future Land to reduce its reliance on
more expensive trust loans at the holding company level for the
non-JFL portion of its business. These factors support the
Stable Outlook.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- A significant decrease in contracted sales of the
company's non-JFL business in 2013 from the CNY3bn level
achieved in 2012
- A significant decrease in the contracted sales/ total debt
ratio to below 1.0x at the holding company level on a sustained
basis
- Proportionately consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory
rising above 40% on a sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Substantial increase in the scale of the company's non-JFL
business, with annual contracted sales exceeding CNY10bn
- Unrestricted access to JFL's cash flows However, Fitch
views these as remote prospects over the next 12 months.