HONG KONG, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Future Land Development Holdings Limited (Future Land) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Future Land a senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and its proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'.

The notes are rated at the same level as Future Land's IDR as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

Its ratings reflect the company's limited geographic diversification, cash flow subordination to its key operating subsidiary, Jiangsu Future Land Co., Ltd. (JFL), as well as its resilient business model. Future Land's business profile is commensurate with a 'BB-' rating but significant structural subordination to JFL constrains the ratings at the 'B+' level.

Future Land is one of the largest homebuilders in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), with CNY16.1bn of contracted sales in 2012, and 13.7m sqm of landbank as of 31 August 2012. Its business profile is further supported by its fast sales turnover, as measured by the LTM contracted sales/total debt ratio of 1.6x at end-H112. The company's low contracted average selling price (ASP) - CNY9,184 per sqm in 2012 - despite its focus on the wealthy YRD is due to its target group being middle class customers and the mass-market. These factors enhance its cash flow generation capability and resilience towards government policies restricting speculative home purchases. Furthermore, the company generated a moderate EBITDA margin of 20.5%, which Fitch expects to be maintained over the next two to three years.

Limited diversification beyond YRD, however, constrains the company's business strengths. Future Land's cash flow is significantly weakened by the fact that around 80% of its 2012 contracted sales were generated by a 53.9%-owned publicly listed subsidiary, JFL. JFL also accounted for around 65.8% of Future Land's landbank as of 31 August 2012, suggesting that the subsidiary will continue to be meaningful contributor to total sales over the medium term. The presence of significant minority interest in JFL structurally subordinates the cash flows that Future Land derives from JFL.

Although Future Land, as JFL's largest shareholder, is able to determine JFL's dividends, any large dividend payout will lead to significant cash outflow to JFL minority shareholders. Future Land's financial leverage and liquidity improved following its IPO in November 2012. Fitch estimates that proportionately consolidated net debt/adjusted inventory will decline to around 22.3% at end-2013, despite an ongoing landbank replenishment programme. This is because the proceeds from the proposed notes will enable Future Land to reduce its reliance on more expensive trust loans at the holding company level for the non-JFL portion of its business. These factors support the Stable Outlook.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- A significant decrease in contracted sales of the company's non-JFL business in 2013 from the CNY3bn level achieved in 2012

- A significant decrease in the contracted sales/ total debt ratio to below 1.0x at the holding company level on a sustained basis

- Proportionately consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained basis.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Substantial increase in the scale of the company's non-JFL business, with annual contracted sales exceeding CNY10bn

- Unrestricted access to JFL's cash flows However, Fitch views these as remote prospects over the next 12 months.