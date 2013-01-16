(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 16, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating to a
proposed issuance of up to US$500 million in senior secured
notes due 2018 by Indonesia-based tire manufacturer PT Gajah
Tunggal Tbk. (B/Watch Pos/--; axBB-/Watch Pos). The rating on
the notes is on CreditWatch with positive implications and is
subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
We rate the proposed issue at the same level as the
corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal because we believe
secured priority debt ranking higher than the notes will be less
than 15% of Gajah Tunggal's total assets over the next two
years. Our CreditWatch status on the proposed notes reflects the
placement of our corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal on
CreditWatch positive on Dec. 27, 2012.
Gajah Tunggal intends to use the proceeds of the proposed
notes to repay about US$413 million outstanding under its 2009
restructured bond, and for capital spending and general
corporate purposes.
PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. will be the issuer of the proposed
notes. The major assets used to secure the notes are expected to
be three of the company's production plants and related
equipment and Gajah Tunggal's 25.6% stake in Indonesia-based
chemical producer PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not rated).
We note, however, that the security package does not include
the industrial land in Karawang that Gajah Tunggal purchased in
2012, for about US$108 million. This land asset represents, in
our view, a sizable proportion of the company's fixed assets
(about 17%) and equity (about 20%). In addition, the company's
facility manufacturing radial tires for passenger cars, which
contributes a significant part of Gajah Tunggal's revenues, is
not pledged to bondholders. We expect the passenger car radial
tire operations to account for 40%-45% of Gajah Tunggal's
revenues over the next two years.
The financial covenants under the proposed issue are
somewhat looser, in our opinion, than the covenants under Gajah
Tunggal's 2009 restructured bond. The company can incur
additional debt if its fixed charge coverage ratio exceeds 2.75x
on a rolling 12-month basis. The 2009 restructured bond allowed
additional debt as long as the company satisfied the following
three financial covenants: a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than
4.0x; a debt-consolidated net worth of less than 2.0x; and a
ratio of current assets to current liabilities above 1.0x.
Nevertheless, we expect the company to remain in compliance with
the covenant on fixed-charge coverage ratio over the next two
years in our base-case scenario.
The rating on PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. reflects the company's
aggressive capital structure and its exposure to the cyclical
and competitive tire manufacturing industry, and volatile raw
material prices. The rating also factors in some affiliation
risk with sister company Giti Tires Pte. Ltd. Gajah Tunggal's
low cost position and strong share in the Indonesian tire market
temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk
profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as
"aggressive."
