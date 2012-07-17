(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based property developer Gemdale has a low asset turnover, large exposure to high-end projects, and lower profitability and weaker credit ratios than its peers.

-- The company has an established market position, proven record, large project portfolio, and disciplined financial management.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and our long-term 'cnBBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gemdale can generate satisfactory property sales and maintain adequate liquidity to meets its financial obligations.

Rating Action

On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based property developer Gemdale Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to Gemdale.

Rationale

The rating on Gemdale reflects the company's low asset turnover and large exposure to the high-end residential property segment, which is vulnerable to unfavorable regulations. Gemdale's lower profitability and weaker credit ratios than peers with a similar market position also constrain the rating. Nevertheless, Gemdale's established market position and diverse geographic operations, its long record of steady growth through market cycles, and its consistent financial management with good financial flexibility support the rating.

We view Gemdale's business risk profile as "fair". The company's operating efficiency lags that of its peers in the 'BB' to 'BB+' rating range. Gemdale has a longer development cycle and lower asset turnover due to its focus on the high-end property segment. The company is also susceptible to regulatory restrictions, which often target high-end demand.

Gemdale's low asset turnover weighs on its working capital. The company therefore requires high debt to meet operating needs. Gemdale's credit ratios--particularly leverage--are weaker than those of competitors with a similar operating scale and market positioning. The company's operating profitability is solid but lower than the average of its high-end competitors.

Gemdale is one of the largest property developers in China. While assessing the business risk profile, we, however, give more weight to the company's long record of steady growth. Gemdale is among the few Chinese property developers with a long operating history and large operating scale. In contrast with the aggressive expansion of many of its competitors, Gemdale has taken a cautious approach to land acquisitions. Its property sales have grown through cycles. Gemdale has a diverse shareholding, with no single large controlling shareholder.

Gemdale's financial risk profile is "significant". The company has a higher leverage and weaker coverage than peers'. However, our rating factors in Gemdale's consistent financial management. Further, we believe the company's financial flexibility and large surplus cash balance temper its weaker credit metrics than peers'. We acknowledge the company's large unrestricted cash balance and record of securing funding from diverse sources, including raising capital in both the domestic equity and debt markets. Gemdale also has good banking relationships. It is one of the few developers in China that can borrow from onshore lenders without using its projects as collateral.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Gemdale's revenues to increase by 25% year on year to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 26 billion in 2012 because the company will recognize the bulk of its property sales of more than RMB25 billion this year. The company's EBITDA margin is likely to decline modestly to 26% in 2012 due to price cuts and cost pressure. We expect Gemdale's leverage to increase moderately due to the company's low asset turnover and debt-funded development activities. In our base-case scenario, we project the debt-to-EBITDA ratio will increase to more than 5.0x in 2012 from 4.9x in 2011.

Liquidity

In our view, Gemdale's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. In our base case, the company's liquidity sources exceed uses by at least 20% for 2012. Our assessment is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- The company's sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash of RMB16.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and contract sales of RMB31 billion for 2012 flat with 2011;

-- Uses of liquidity include debt maturities of RMB14.2 billion in 2012 and new loan drawdown or refinancing of RMB8.7 billion in the first half of 2012;

-- Uses also include land premiums of RMB4.2 billion, construction costs of RMB14.7 billion for 2012, and potential land acquisitions of RMB6 billion;

-- We expect Gemdale's EBITDA margin in 2012 to be about 26%, compared with 27.1% in 2011;

-- Gemdale has the flexibility to scale back its land purchases and construction activities.

We do not factor in onshore undrawn banking lines, given the uncommitted nature of credit lines in mainland China.

Gemdale has some headroom in its financial covenants, such as EBITDA interest coverage and net gearing. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company complied with the covenants in its bank loan agreements. In our base case, we expect Gemdale to maintain some cushion in the covenants in the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Gemdale can generate satisfactory property sales in a challenging market and maintain adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations. We expect the company to continue to have a large unrestricted cash balance and good access to bank credit to support its operations.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Gemdale fails to maintain good financial flexibility, such that its unrestricted cash falls below RMB10 billion; (2) its contracted sales decline significantly below RMB30 billion in 2012; or (3) its financial management and debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected, such that the EBITDA-to-interest ratio is lower than 4x in the next 12 months and shows no signs of improving.

The upside potential for the rating is limited for the next 12 months. Nonetheless, we may consider raising the rating if Gemdale can improve the execution of property sales and strengthen its profitability and working capital, such that it leverage is materially lower than in 2011.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Corporate Criteria: Parent/Subsidiary Links, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Gemdale Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBBB+/--/--