(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its
'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China regional scale
issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated
benchmark sized senior unsecured notes by Gemdale International
Investment Ltd. (not rated). Famous Commercial Ltd. (not rated)
and five other offshore subsidiaries of Gemdale Corp. (Gemdale:
BB+/Stable/--; cnBBB+/--) unconditionally and irrevocably
guarantee the notes. The ratings are subject to our review of
the final issuance documentation.
Gemdale owns 100% of Famous, its Hong Kong-based offshore
holding company and financial platform. Gemdale International
Investment is a special-purpose vehicle that Famous fully owns.
We apply a top-down approach while assessing the
parent-subsidiary link between Gemdale and Famous because the
stand-alone credit profile of Famous is not meaningful, in our
view, given the group structure and transaction arrangement.
The issue rating is two notches below the long-term
corporate credit rating on Gemdale because:
-- We view Famous as a "highly strategic" subsidiary, but
not a "core" subsidiary, of Gemdale. Famous and Gemdale are
strategically, financially, and operationally integrated. But
Famous has a limited operating history, having been founded in
2005. Famous also has a small scale, with total assets
accounting for only 10% of Gemdale's total assets.
-- The timeliness of the financial support from Gemdale to
Famous is uncertain due to China's controls over foreign
exchange and capital, and uncertainty relating to regulatory
approvals.
-- A keepwell agreement (i.e., a commitment to avoid the
risk of insolvency) and an undertaking for an equity interest
purchase between Gemdale and Famous demonstrate the parent's
strong support to the subsidiary. Nevertheless, we don't view
these agreements as a guarantee that would equalize the issue
rating with the rating on Gemdale.
Gemdale intends to use the bond proceeds to refinance some
existing debt obligations, extending the company's maturity
profile. Gemdale will not incur significantly more debt than
anticipated in our base case. Nevertheless, we see limited
headroom for additional borrowings at the current rating level
after factoring in the proposed bond issue.
The rating on Gemdale reflects the company's low asset
turnover and large exposure to the high-end residential property
segment, which is vulnerable to unfavorable regulations.
Gemdale's lower profitability and weaker credit ratios than
peers with a similar market position also constrain the rating.
Nevertheless, the company's established market position and
geographically diverse operations, its long record of steady
growth through market cycles, and its consistent financial
management with good financial flexibility support the rating.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Gemdale can
generate satisfactory property sales in a challenging market and
maintain adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations.
We expect the company to continue to have a large unrestricted
cash balance and good access to bank credit to support its
operations.
