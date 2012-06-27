OVERVIEW -- The senior beneficial interests issued under the Genesis Trust 2010 ABS transaction are backed by a pool of auto loan receivables and shopping credit receivables.

-- The performance of the transaction's underlying assets is within our assumed range.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement level has increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the senior beneficial interests.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior beneficial interests issued under this transaction. TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) June 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior beneficial interests issued in June 2010 under the Genesis Trust 2010 asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the above transaction, we examined primarily the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and the trustee. Following our review, we affirmed the rating on the senior beneficial interests because:

(1) the performance of the transaction's underlying assets is within our assumed range; and

(2) the transaction's credit enhancement level has increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated senior beneficial interests. The senior beneficial interests issued under this transaction are secured by a pool of auto loan receivables and shopping credit receivables.

