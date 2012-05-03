Overview
-- U.S. merchant power generator GenOn Energy Inc. and its
subsidiaries are facing lower cash flow prospects, in our view,
as a result of continued margin compression from low natural gas
prices.
-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the entities,
including lowering the corporate credit ratings to 'B-' from
'B'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects a liquidity balance
that is well above those of peers, which could help the company
withstand some additional downward impact from market prices or
environmental expenditures.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on GenOn Energy Inc. to 'B-' from
'B'. We left unchanged our various recovery ratings on various
debt issues throughout the capital structure. At the same time,
we lowered our corporate credit ratings on GenOn's subsidiaries,
GenOn Energy Holdings Inc., GenOn Americas Generating LLC, and
GenOn REMA LLC, to 'B-' from 'B'. We also lowered our issue
ratings on GenOn and all subsidiaries, including GenOn
Mid-Atlantic LLC, by one notch. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrades reflect the group's reduced cash flow
prospects as result of continued margin compression. We view
GenOn Energy's financial risk profile as even more highly
leveraged than it was before given our expectation of weaker
operating cash flows as a result of low natural gas prices and
several plant closures. The business risk profile remains "weak"
under our criteria. The company's good liquidity position
partially mitigates the worsened cash flow forecast.
We lowered our natural gas price forecast to $2 per million
Btu in 2012 (from $3/MMBtu), $2.75/mmBtu in 2013, and
$3.50/mmBtu in 2014 (see reference below), which results in
lower cash flow expectations for GenOn. However, about 50% of
revenues over the next several years will come from capacity
market and contracts and coal production is essentially fully
hedged in 2012 and about 50% in 2013, which mitigates some
downward movement in cash flow. Hedge levels are about 20% in
2014 and decline thereafter, which we consider to be the most
significant energy cash flow risk.
On a consolidated basis, we expect funds from operations
(FFO) to debt over the next three years to range from about
2%-6% and debt to EBITDA to range from about 11x-7x. These
figures are on the worse side of the highly leveraged category
and lower than when we assessed them in our December 2012 full
review. Debt to capital at about 59% remains better than some
peers such as Calpine Corp. (B+/Stable/--) and Edison Mission
Energy (CCC+/Negative/--). Our debt figure is adjusted to
include leases at Mid-Atlantic and REMA and other items.
We believe several factors should benefit the company over
the longer term, including large asset retirements and improved
electricity demand that should translate into favorable capacity
market prices. While GenOn may have to close additional plants
based on unfavorable economics of emission control additions,
the more-efficient units left would be positioned to capture
upward energy price movements. In addition, GenOn has already
invested $1.6 billion in sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and
mercury controls equipment at Mid-Atlantic (which it funded from
operating cash flow). GenOn expects only modest investment at
coal plants to comply with EPA's hazardous air
pollutants-maximum achievable technology standards that take
effect in April 2015 because it essentially already meets them.
Liquidity
We consider liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria,
with available liquidity that is more than sufficient to cover
known needs over at least the next two to three years. Over the
next 12 months, we expect sources to exceed uses by an
impressive 8x.
GenOn's cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.6 billion is
well above that of peers. This along with forecast FFO in the
$350 million to $400 million area, and capacity under the $788
million revolving credit facility (essentially undrawn and
maturing in 2015) make up more than $2 billion in cash sources.
By contrast, the only significant cash uses consist of under
$300 million of expected annual capital expenditures (excluding
spending at Marsh Landing, a project-finance related asset).
The revolver matures in 2015 and financial covenants are not
restrictive. The company does not face significant debt
maturities until 2014, at which point $582 million becomes due.
Despite the strong quantitative metrics, we consider
liquidity adequate rather than "strong" under our criteria due
to qualitative factors. In particular, we do not consider the
company to have a high standing in the credit markets. The
credit default swap spread (senior unsecured) has grown to 1,030
basis points in early May 2012 from about 800 in December.
Outlook
The stable ratings outlook reflects financial performance
over the medium term which we expect will likely be on the weak
side for the rating, offset by large liquidity balances. We
would consider a negative ratings action if the Cross-State Air
Pollution Rule comes into effect and results in a mild
deterioration in financial performance or significant capital
expenditures that drain liquidity. In terms of metrics, we would
consider a negative ratings action if FFO to debt falls below 2%
in 2012 and we do not believe it will likely improve to at least
6% in 2013-14. Although we think GenOn can accommodate some
additional decline in power prices with its available liquidity,
we could lower the ratings if natural gas prices drop
substantially from our current deck of $2/mmBtu. We would also
consider a downgrade if GenOn's liquidity position erodes
materially relative to our forecast. A positive outlook or
upgrade would require more visibility on the impact of emission
regulations, in terms of both capital expenditures and market
prices. We would only consider a positive rating action if we
believed FFO to debt will likely rise above about 12%.