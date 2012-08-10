(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The ratings affirmation reflects our expectations that
Genworth Australia's claims experience should continue to
normalize--to loss ratios of around 50%--over the next two
quarters to deliver a profitable 2012 result, albeit down on
2011.
-- In line with our expectations, the company reported an
improved loss ratio--in U.S. GAAP terms--of 54% for the second
quarter compared to 154% in the prior quarter due to significant
reserve strengthening.
-- In our opinion, there is evidence of delinquency rates
stabilizing for Genworth Australia's coastal Queensland, 2007
and 2008, and self-employed books, which have been sources of
ongoing stress on the insurer's claims frequency and severity,
as well as signs that better quality 2010 and 2011 vintages are
exhibiting relatively favorable claims development trends.
-- We believe that the combination of lower interest rates,
households adapting to higher living costs, and other resilient
economic factors has contributed to stabilizing delinquencies,
and expect this to translate to normalizing loss ratios over the
near term. Rating Action Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'AA-' financial strength and issuer credit
ratings on Genworth Australia. The outlook is stable. Rationale
The 'AA-' insurer financial strength and issuer credit
ratings on Australia-based insurer Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia) reflects our opinion of
the company's very strong capitalization, conservative financial
structure, and market leadership position in the Australian
lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) industry. Offsetting rating
factors include Genworth Australia's earnings vulnerability to
changes in economic and property market conditions.
In our opinion, Genworth Australia's very strong risk-based
capitalization should enable the company to absorb a significant
level of claims if Australia were to experience a severe
economic downturn. Based on Standard & Poor's Australian LMI
capital model, the company's capitalization was scored at the
'AA' category level at March 31, 2012. Inputs to our capital
model assessment included approximately A$2.0 billion in
shareholders' equity, A$1.0 billion in unearned premium
reserves, as well as reinsurance cover to fund claims. Further
supporting the company's capitalization are its conservative
financial structure, improving reserving practices and
reinsurance arrangements, and financial flexibility.
Genworth Australia is the market leader in the Australian
LMI industry. Standard & Poor's estimates that Australian LMIs
insure more than A$500 billion of Australian residential
mortgages, based on risk in force (RIF) at the time of loan
settlement. Of this A$500 billion, Genworth Australia insures
A$257.9 billion, or approximately 50% of the market. We expect
Genworth Australia to maintain its market leadership position
over the medium term, given the majority of its relationships
are tied to exclusivity arrangements with terms of two or more
years.
LMI earnings are inherently sensitive to changes in economic
and property market conditions, given LMIs take the first-loss
position on the residential mortgage market. Genworth
Australia's earnings have, however, historically been strong and
stable, even throughout the global financial crisis. The company
did experience significant reserve strengthening in the first
quarter of 2012 (see "Genworth Australia Ratings Affirmed At
'AA-' After Significant Reserve Strengthening And Delay Of IPO,"
published May 1, 2012), although we viewed this as a one-off
occurrence. In line with our expectations, the company reported
an improved loss ratio--in U.S. GAAP terms--of 54% for the
second quarter compared to 154% in the prior quarter. We expect
Genworth Australia's claims experience to continue to
normalize-to loss ratios of around 50%--over the next two
quarters, to deliver a profitable 2012 result, albeit down on
2011.
We view Genworth Australia as non-strategically-important to
the Genworth Group (core operating entities rated A/Stable),
given it does not operate in the same line of business as the
group's core life insurance companies. Furthermore, Genworth
Australia continues to demonstrate its increasing independence
by reducing its reliance on affiliate reinsurers and accessing
capital markets in its own right. Genworth Australia, however,
does provide a solid dividend stream to the group.
The ratings on Genworth Australia are currently segmented
from the ratings on the Genworth Group's core life insurance
companies (rated A/Stable), which are used as a proxy for the
group credit profile. We believe that on a stand-alone basis,
Genworth Australia continues to meet several operational and
financial measures supportive of a higher rating than its
parent. The company also has protection against financial
deterioration at the group level. This is due to several
factors, including: robust prudential supervision by the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA); presence of
independent board members; strong depth of experience and
operational expertise of local management; and a considered
dividend policy. In addition, there remains a strong economic
incentive to maintain the 'AA-' ratings on Genworth Australia to
support the insurer's business model and value proposition.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of
Genworth Australia's significant resources which should enable
it to withstand a severe economic downturn. It is unlikely that
the ratings on Genworth Australia would be raised in the medium
term. Downward ratings pressure could occur if:
-- Operating performance negatively deviates from our
expectations or point to a structural deterioration in earnings,
whereby normalized loss ratios exceed recent historical averages
in the mid 50%s; or
-- If delinquencies do not continue to stabilize, and
further adverse development of claims is expected as a
consequence; or
-- If the company's Standard & Poor's capital model score
fell below the 'AA' category level; or
-- If Genworth Australia lost its major clients, resulting
in significant loss of market share; or
-- If there was a deterioration in Genworth Group's
financial position.
The Genworth Group's core life insurance companies are the
reference point for Genworth Australia's ratings. If the ratings
on the Genworth Group's core life insurance companies were
lowered, it would not likely trigger an automatic downgrade of
Genworth Australia, but would trigger a review of the ratings.
We note that successful execution of the planned partial IPO
would mean that the ratings on Genworth Australia would be less
likely to move in tandem with the ratings on the Genworth
Group's core life insurance companies.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Analytical Factors
Local Currency aa-
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (NZ Branch)
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Subordinated A+