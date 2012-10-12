(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The lowering of the ratings on U.S.-based Genworth
Group's core life insurance companies (GLIC; A-/Stable) has
triggered a review of the ratings on Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia; AA-/Negative).
-- The outlook on Genworth Australia has been revised to
negative because our previously stated two-notch
rating-differential tolerance between the stronger-rated
Genworth Australia and weaker-rated GLIC has now been breached.
-- The outlook revision reflects our opinion that ongoing
stress at the group's holding company level has heightened the
importance of contributions from the group's subsidiaries,
including Genworth Australia.
-- We have not lowered the ratings at this time because we
expect the company's planned partial sale to take place within
the first half of 2013.
-- We have also revised the outlook on Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (NZ branch) to negative, and
affirmed the 'AA-' financial strength rating.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
(Genworth Australia) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance
Pty Ltd. (NZ branch) (Genworth New Zealand) to negative. At the
same time, we affirmed the 'AA-' financial strength and issuer
credit ratings on Genworth Australia, and the 'AA-' financial
strength rating on Genworth New Zealand. The 'A-' financial
strength and issuer credit ratings on Genworth Financial
Mortgage Indemnity Ltd. (Genworth Indemnity) were affirmed, and
its stable outlook maintained.
Rationale
The lowering of the ratings on U.S.-based Genworth Group's
core life insurance companies (GLIC; A-/Stable) (see Research
Update: Genworth Financial Inc. Downgraded To 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative) has triggered a review of the ratings on Genworth
Australia. We view GLIC's ratings as a proxy for the group
credit profile, as GLIC represents the group's core operations.
The long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on
GLIC were lowered to 'A-'from 'A'. At the same time, the
long-term issuer credit rating on the Genworth Group's holding
company, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), was lowered to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'.
The outlook on Genworth Australia has been revised to
negative because our previously stated two-notch
rating-differential tolerance between the stronger-rated
Genworth Australia and weaker-rated GLIC has now been breached.
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that ongoing stress at
the group's holding company level has heightened the importance
of contributions from the group's subsidiaries, including
Genworth Australia. We have not lowered the ratings at this time
because we expect the company's planned partial sale to take
place within the first half of 2013. However, further delay of
the planned partial sale beyond the first half of 2013, or its
cancellation, would likely result in a lowering of the ratings
on Genworth Australia by one notch to 'A+'. The company's
partial IPO was originally scheduled for early 2012 (see
Research Update: Genworth Australia Ratings Affirmed At 'AA-'
After Significant Reserve Strengthening And Delay Of IPO).
We also expect at least one-third of the Genworth Group's
ownership and control to be diluted to external parties. In our
opinion, material dilution of the Genworth Group's ownership and
control would reinforce protection mechanisms already in place
that support Genworth Australia's segmented ratings. These
protection mechanisms include: robust prudential supervision by
APRA; the presence of independent board members; a considered
dividend policy; and the strong depth of experience and
operational expertise of local management. Genworth Australia's
ratings are also segmented from those on GLIC's because, on a
stand-alone basis, Genworth Australia continues to meet several
operational and financial measures supportive of a higher rating
than GLIC.
Should the above scenario eventuate, the ratings on Genworth
Australia would likely be insulated from the ratings on GLIC,
and the outlook on Genworth Australia would be revised to
stable. Such action would be consistent with our treatment of
the ratings on Genworth Australia's affiliate, Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Co. Canada (Genworth Canada;
AA-/Stable), which were not affected by the rating action on
GLIC (see Bulletin: Ratings On Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Co. Canada Unaffected By Downgrade Of Genworth
Financial Inc.). In 2009, Genworth Canada completed a partial
sale via IPO, similarly structured to that previously proposed
for Genworth Australia.
We note that the change in outlook does not indicate a
change in our view of Genworth Australia's very strong
capitalization and stand-alone credit profile. In our opinion,
Genworth Australia's very strong risk-based capitalization
should enable the company to absorb a significant level of
claims if Australia were to experience a severe economic
downturn. Based on Standard & Poor's Australian lenders'
mortgage insurance capital model, the company's capitalization
was scored at the 'AA' category level at June 30, 2012. Inputs
to our capital model assessment included approximately A$2.0
billion in shareholders' equity, A$1.0 billion in unearned
premium reserves, as well as reinsurance cover to fund claims.
Further supporting the company's capitalization are its
conservative financial structure, improving reserving practices
and reinsurance arrangements, and financial flexibility.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that ongoing
stress at the group's holding company level has heightened the
importance of contributions from the group's subsidiaries,
including Genworth Australia.
We could insulate the ratings on Genworth Australia from the
ratings on GLIC, and revise the outlook on Genworth Australia to
stable if:
-- Genworth Australia successfully executes its planned
partial sale within the first half of 2013; and
-- At least one-third of the Genworth Group's ownership and
control is diluted to external parties; and
-- The company maintains its very strong capitalization,
conservative financial structure and market leadership position.
We will otherwise lower the ratings on Genworth Australia by
one notch to 'A+' within this same timeframe. Downward ratings
pressure could also occur if:
-- Operating performance negatively deviates from our
expectations or points to a structural deterioration in
earnings, whereby normalized loss ratios exceed recent
historical averages in the mid-50%s; or
-- Delinquencies do not continue to stabilize, and further
adverse development of claims is expected as a consequence; or
-- The company's Standard & Poor's capital model score fell
below the 'AA' category level either due to weak operating
performance or excessive repatriation of capital to the Genworth
Group; or
-- Genworth Australia lost its major clients, resulting in
significant loss of market share; or
-- GLIC's creditworthiness further deteriorates.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Analytical Factors
Local Currency aa-
Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Subordinated A+
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (NZ Branch)
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--