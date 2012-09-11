(The following was released by the rating agency)

LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's (PBB) Mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AA+' rating, Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank's (DHB) Public Sector Pfandbriefe 'AA-' rating and Wuestenrot Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) Mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following publication of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.

The D-Cap of 2 (high risk) caps the maximum achievable rating for PBB`s mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA'. The RWN on PBB`s mortgage Pfandbriefe therefore reflects that the programmes' analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.

For DHB's programme, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) caps the Pfandbriefe rating on a probability of default (PD) basis at 'A'. The Pfandbriefe could still achieve a 'AA-' rating, but the level of publicly committed OC that Fitch relies on does not support a two-notch recovery uplift. Prior to the criteria update, the rating on a PD basis was 'A+' and the level of OC that Fitch relied on was sufficient to support a one-notch recovery uplift.

The RWN on WBP's programme reflects that the programmes' analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For WBP, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) caps the maximum achievable rating for the programme at 'AA+'.

Fitch expects to receive feedback from affected issuers within one month regarding any plans to change their programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade ratings. If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN could be resolved. Provided changes addressing the drivers of a potential downgrade are implemented within a reasonable timeframe, the ratings will remain unchanged.

A Negative Outlook has been assigned to the 'AAA' rating of the Public Sector Pfandbriefe issued by Wuestenrot Pfandbriefbank. Stable Outlooks have been assigned to the ratings of all other German programmes. Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps) have also been assigned to all non-guaranteed Pfandbriefe.

The Negative Outlook on WBP's Public Sector programme reflects the Negative Outlook on the banks' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and that a one-notch downgrade of the IDR would make the covered bonds vulnerable to downgrade.

The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the remaining German programmes are because the sovereign and issuer IDRs are on Stable Outlook. Also, for these programmes, Fitch's expectation is that both the asset performance and OC maintenance will be stable.

The D-Caps, which have been assigned to the listed German programmes, determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered bond rating on a PD basis reflecting Fitch's view of the likelihood of covered bonds defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default. For cases apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk assessment of the following five components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives.

Fitch has assigned a low risk assessment for asset segregation to all German covered bonds, because the agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool available to investors post issuer default but uncertainty remains in respect to overcollateralisation (OC) above the legally required minimum OC. For this voluntarily held OC, residual concerns remain that it could be withdrawn in particular shortly before an issuer's default, preventing an assessment of very low in the agency's view.

The assessment of the 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' component ranges from very low to moderate, depending primarily on the expected liquidation timing for the cover pool assets with public sector debt being most liquid, and residential mortgage assets generally being assessed as more liquid than commercial real estate. For pools consisting of a majority of commercial real estate loans with low actual liquidity gaps, Fitch considered the ability to cherry pick loans that can be sold quickly by assuming the same liquidation timing for loans relating to prime collateral or multi-family housing as for residential mortgages provided sufficient portions of such loans are in the respective cover pools. This is because small tickets of these loans are assumed to be sold quicker than large tickets. According to the Pfandbrief law, all German issuers have to hold liquid assets to cover expected liquidity gaps over the next 180 days.

Additional benefit has been given regarding the potential ability of a Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity, which is automatically created after an issuer default and automatically granted a banking license, to repo its own covered bonds or eligible assets within the euro-system if the issuer has proven it has appropriate systems in place by already accessing the national central bank facilities. Fitch has improved the liquidity gap and risk assessment by up to one category than if the programme did not have this additional funding option, although Fitch would generally not assess this component as better than moderate for mortgage programmes and low for public sector programmes respectively. As the German sovereign IDR is 'AAA'/Stable, the rating does not act as a constraining factor in the 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment of the German programmes.

The systemic alternative management risk component of the German programmes is assessed as very low risk, mainly due to the detailed description of the rights and duties of an alternative manager after default of the issuer in the German Pfandbrief law. The assessment also reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the BaFin under the Pfandbrief framework.

The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk for the majority of the mortgage programmes and low risk for the majority of the public sector programmes having market standard IT systems and loan by loan data delivery. Programmes assessed better than their peers are supported by outstanding IT systems and data delivery, with the exception of WBP's public sector cover pool, which has been assessed as lower risk because it consists of only one asset and one bond. The primary reason for programmes being assessed worse than their peers is incomplete data delivery due to below market standard IT systems. In addition, two programmes considered to be in wind-down have been assessed up to two categories lower than comparable non wind-down programmes reflecting Fitch's concern that cover pool deterioration in the run up to an issuer insolvency may lead to a greater link to the issuer's credit quality than for non-wind-down programmes,

The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from very low for the majority of German programmes that do not have registered derivatives in their cover pools to low, depending on the materiality of swaps exposures and whether the derivatives are provided by external or intra-group counterparties.

The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as follows:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA+'/RWN

D-Cap: 2 (high risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: high

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: low

The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for 'cover pool-specific alternative management'. Fitch considers the quality of the delivered portfolio data as below average. As part of its reasonable investigation process, the agency found some of the data to be incorrect. Furthermore, certain data fields the agency typically receives could not be delivered.

Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/RWN

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The RWN is driven by the revised treatment for wind down programmes under the updated criteria reflected in the 'cover-pool specific alternative management' assessment being the weakest link. Fitch considers the programme in wind down, because the issuer has stated publicly that it will exit the public sector business line. The 'cover pool specific alternative management' assessment has been assessed as "moderate" to reflect the greater link of a wind-down programme to the issuer. Fitch is concerned about the risk of cover pool deterioration in the run up to an issuer insolvency to be greater than for a non-wind-down programme.

Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/RWN

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk for the 'cover pool specific alternative management' assessment. Fitch only received basic loan information on a line-by-line basis. The original loan-to-mortgage-lending value was provided as stratification only. As the portfolio itself consists of more than 95% standard residential mortgage loans, the data delivery was still seen as just sufficient for a moderate assessment.

Aareal Bank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets and the low actual mismatches seen in Aareal's mortgage programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. Aareal's market standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Aareal Bank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'cover pool specific alternative management' as well as 'privileged derivatives'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the issuer's estate, the external privileged derivatives in place to mitigate a notable interest rate position before swaps and Aareal Bank's cover pool dominated by tradable bonds and standardised loans easing the pool management in Fitch's view.

Bayerische Landesbank

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets and the low actual mismatches seen in Bayerische Landesbank's mortgage programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. Bayerische Landesbank's market standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Bayerische Landesbank

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer and a minor portion of rather illiquid assets within the cover pool. Bayerische Landesbank's market standard IT systems in combination with the data provision on a line-by-line basis but not in Fitch data template led to a low risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Bayerische Landesbank

Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).

Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA+'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG's market standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/Stable

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessment is driven by the programme considered in wind-down because the issuer has stated publicly that it will exit the public sector business line. The 'cover pool specific alternative management' assessment has been assessed as "moderate" to reflect a greater link to the issuer. Fitch is concerned about the risk of cover pool deterioration in the run up to an issuer insolvency to be greater than for a non-wind-down programme.

COREALCREDIT BANK AG

Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. COREALCREDIT BANK AG's market standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Deutsche Postbank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'. The assessment is driven by the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with sufficient marketability of the German residential cover assets.

Deutsche Postbank AG Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool-specific alternative management'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets, guaranteed mortgages included in the cover pool and Postbank's market standard IT systems.

DZ Bank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Covered Bond Rating - other collateral: 'AA'/Stable

D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the full discontinuity risk assessment for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'. This assessment reflects the considerable exposure of DZ Bank AG's cover pool to the banking group Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The agency deems the whole sector as highly correlated, especially in a scenario in which DZ Bank AG defaulted. The strong mutual support mechanism and the writedowns of the cooperative banks' equity in DZ Bank in the case of a default of DZ Bank AG, would lead to a deterioration of the overall credit quality within the sector. Together with the expected decreasing liquidity of cooperative assets, in Fitch's view this would reduce the alternative manager's ability to meet payments in time following an issuer's default.

HSH Nordbank AG

Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on state guarantee.

No D-Cap assigned.

HSH Nordbank AG

Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on state guarantee.

No D-Cap assigned. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 5 (low risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets, and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's market standard IT systems. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). No D-Cap assigned.

Landesbank Berlin

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: very low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation' as well as 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'. The D-Cap reflects the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets and Landesbank Berlin's outstanding IT systems and data delivery.

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment is driven by the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with sufficient marketability of the predominantly commercial cover assets and the low actual mismatches seen in Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's mortgage programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's market standard IT systems for the covered bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's market standard IT systems in combination with the data provision to the agency led to a low risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Long-term IDR: 'A'/Stable

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's market standard IT systems.

NRW.Bank Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable

Rating based on the issuer's IDR of 'AAA'/Stable

No D-Cap assigned.

UniCredit Bank AG Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable

Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)

Asset segregation: low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment for 'cover pool specific alternative management'.

Fitch considers the quality of the delivered portfolio data as below average. In particular, within the last analysis detailed line-by-line information was only provided for a sample representing around 33% of the total cover pool. Part of the available information was not used by the agency giving concerns about representativeness for the total cover pool.

UniCredit Bank AG

Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for 'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The 'asset segregation' assessment is driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer. The 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment reflects the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to the national central bank for short term liquidity. UniCredit Bank AG's market standard IT systems in combination with the data provision to the agency led to a low risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.

Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative

Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Negative

D-Cap: 5 (low risk)

Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low

Cover pool-specific alternative management: very low

Systemic alternative management: very low

Privileged derivatives: very low

The driver of the D-Cap is the low risk assessment for 'asset segregation'. This is driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer. Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG.