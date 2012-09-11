(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's (PBB) Mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AA+'
rating, Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank's (DHB) Public Sector
Pfandbriefe 'AA-' rating and Wuestenrot Pfandbriefbank's (WBP)
Mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
following publication of the agency's updated Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria.
The D-Cap of 2 (high risk) caps the maximum achievable
rating for PBB`s mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA'. The RWN on PBB`s
mortgage Pfandbriefe therefore reflects that the programmes'
analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the
implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.
For DHB's programme, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) caps the
Pfandbriefe rating on a probability of default (PD) basis at
'A'. The Pfandbriefe could still achieve a 'AA-' rating, but the
level of publicly committed OC that Fitch relies on does not
support a two-notch recovery uplift. Prior to the criteria
update, the rating on a PD basis was 'A+' and the level of OC
that Fitch relied on was sufficient to support a one-notch
recovery uplift.
The RWN on WBP's programme reflects that the programmes'
analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the
implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For
WBP, the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) caps the maximum achievable
rating for the programme at 'AA+'.
Fitch expects to receive feedback from affected issuers
within one month regarding any plans to change their programmes.
If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade ratings.
If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will
review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN could
be resolved. Provided changes addressing the drivers of a
potential downgrade are implemented within a reasonable
timeframe, the ratings will remain unchanged.
A Negative Outlook has been assigned to the 'AAA' rating of
the Public Sector Pfandbriefe issued by Wuestenrot
Pfandbriefbank. Stable Outlooks have been assigned to the
ratings of all other German programmes. Discontinuity Caps
(D-Caps) have also been assigned to all non-guaranteed
Pfandbriefe.
The Negative Outlook on WBP's Public Sector programme
reflects the Negative Outlook on the banks' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and that a one-notch downgrade of the IDR
would make the covered bonds vulnerable to downgrade.
The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the remaining
German programmes are because the sovereign and issuer IDRs are
on Stable Outlook. Also, for these programmes, Fitch's
expectation is that both the asset performance and OC
maintenance will be stable.
The D-Caps, which have been assigned to the listed German
programmes, determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the
IDR to the covered bond rating on a PD basis reflecting Fitch's
view of the likelihood of covered bonds defaulting in the
aftermath of an issuer default. For cases apart from a D-Cap of
8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest
risk assessment of the following five components: asset
segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic
alternative management and cover pool-specific alternative
management and privileged derivatives.
Fitch has assigned a low risk assessment for asset
segregation to all German covered bonds, because the agency
considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the
cover pool available to investors post issuer default but
uncertainty remains in respect to overcollateralisation (OC)
above the legally required minimum OC. For this voluntarily held
OC, residual concerns remain that it could be withdrawn in
particular shortly before an issuer's default, preventing an
assessment of very low in the agency's view.
The assessment of the 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'
component ranges from very low to moderate, depending primarily
on the expected liquidation timing for the cover pool assets
with public sector debt being most liquid, and residential
mortgage assets generally being assessed as more liquid than
commercial real estate. For pools consisting of a majority of
commercial real estate loans with low actual liquidity gaps,
Fitch considered the ability to cherry pick loans that can be
sold quickly by assuming the same liquidation timing for loans
relating to prime collateral or multi-family housing as for
residential mortgages provided sufficient portions of such loans
are in the respective cover pools. This is because small tickets
of these loans are assumed to be sold quicker than large
tickets. According to the Pfandbrief law, all German issuers
have to hold liquid assets to cover expected liquidity gaps over
the next 180 days.
Additional benefit has been given regarding the potential
ability of a Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity,
which is automatically created after an issuer default and
automatically granted a banking license, to repo its own covered
bonds or eligible assets within the euro-system if the issuer
has proven it has appropriate systems in place by already
accessing the national central bank facilities. Fitch has
improved the liquidity gap and risk assessment by up to one
category than if the programme did not have this additional
funding option, although Fitch would generally not assess this
component as better than moderate for mortgage programmes and
low for public sector programmes respectively. As the German
sovereign IDR is 'AAA'/Stable, the rating does not act as a
constraining factor in the 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'
assessment of the German programmes.
The systemic alternative management risk component of the
German programmes is assessed as very low risk, mainly due to
the detailed description of the rights and duties of an
alternative manager after default of the issuer in the German
Pfandbrief law. The assessment also reflects the positive effect
of the active oversight taken by the BaFin under the Pfandbrief
framework.
The cover pool-specific alternative management risk
assessment is moderate risk for the majority of the mortgage
programmes and low risk for the majority of the public sector
programmes having market standard IT systems and loan by loan
data delivery. Programmes assessed better than their peers are
supported by outstanding IT systems and data delivery, with the
exception of WBP's public sector cover pool, which has been
assessed as lower risk because it consists of only one asset and
one bond. The primary reason for programmes being assessed worse
than their peers is incomplete data delivery due to below market
standard IT systems. In addition, two programmes considered to
be in wind-down have been assessed up to two categories lower
than comparable non wind-down programmes reflecting Fitch's
concern that cover pool deterioration in the run up to an issuer
insolvency may lead to a greater link to the issuer's credit
quality than for non-wind-down programmes,
The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from
very low for the majority of German programmes that do not have
registered derivatives in their cover pools to low, depending on
the materiality of swaps exposures and whether the derivatives
are provided by external or intra-group counterparties.
The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap
components are as follows:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA+'/RWN
D-Cap: 2 (high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: high
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: low
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
'cover pool-specific alternative management'. Fitch considers
the quality of the delivered portfolio data as below average. As
part of its reasonable investigation process, the agency found
some of the data to be incorrect. Furthermore, certain data
fields the agency typically receives could not be delivered.
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/RWN
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The RWN is driven by the revised treatment for wind down
programmes under the updated criteria reflected in the
'cover-pool specific alternative management' assessment being
the weakest link. Fitch considers the programme in wind down,
because the issuer has stated publicly that it will exit the
public sector business line. The 'cover pool specific
alternative management' assessment has been assessed as
"moderate" to reflect the greater link of a wind-down programme
to the issuer. Fitch is concerned about the risk of cover pool
deterioration in the run up to an issuer insolvency to be
greater than for a non-wind-down programme.
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/RWN
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk for the 'cover
pool specific alternative management' assessment. Fitch only
received basic loan information on a line-by-line basis. The
original loan-to-mortgage-lending value was provided as
stratification only. As the portfolio itself consists of more
than 95% standard residential mortgage loans, the data delivery
was still seen as just sufficient for a moderate assessment.
Aareal Bank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments
for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool
specific alternative management'. The assessment is driven by
the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in
combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets
and the low actual mismatches seen in Aareal's mortgage
programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the
access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to
the national central bank for short term liquidity. Aareal's
market standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered
bonds in combination with the full data provision to the agency
led to a moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific
alternative management' component.
Aareal Bank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A-'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'cover pool specific alternative
management' as well as 'privileged derivatives'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the issuer's estate, the external
privileged derivatives in place to mitigate a notable interest
rate position before swaps and Aareal Bank's cover pool
dominated by tradable bonds and standardised loans easing the
pool management in Fitch's view.
Bayerische Landesbank
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments
for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool
specific alternative management'. The assessment is driven by
the mandatory liquidity gaps protection for 180 days in
combination with sufficient marketability of the cover assets
and the low actual mismatches seen in Bayerische Landesbank's
mortgage programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally
incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited
business activity to the national central bank for short term
liquidity. Bayerische Landesbank's market standard IT systems
for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination with the
full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk
assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management'
component.
Bayerische Landesbank
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the estate of the issuer and a minor
portion of rather illiquid assets within the cover pool.
Bayerische Landesbank's market standard IT systems in
combination with the data provision on a line-by-line basis but
not in Fitch data template led to a low risk assessment for the
'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.
Bayerische Landesbank
Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap;
solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA+'/Stable D-Cap: 4
(moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk:
moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments
for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool
specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and
systemic risk' assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity
gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient
marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch
additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with
limited business activity to the national central bank for short
term liquidity. Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG's market
standard IT systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in
combination with the full data provision to the agency led to a
moderate risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific
alternative management' component.
Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for
'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessment is
driven by the programme considered in wind-down because the
issuer has stated publicly that it will exit the public sector
business line. The 'cover pool specific alternative management'
assessment has been assessed as "moderate" to reflect a greater
link to the issuer. Fitch is concerned about the risk of cover
pool deterioration in the run up to an issuer insolvency to be
greater than for a non-wind-down programme.
COREALCREDIT BANK AG
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AA-'/Stable D-Cap: 4
(moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments
for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool
specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and
systemic risk' assessment is driven by the mandatory liquidity
gaps protection for 180 days in combination with sufficient
marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch
additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with
limited business activity to the national central bank for short
term liquidity. COREALCREDIT BANK AG's market standard IT
systems for the mortgage loans and covered bonds in combination
with the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate
risk assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative
management' component.
Deutsche Postbank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for
'liquidity gap and systemic risk'. The assessment is driven by
the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with
sufficient marketability of the German residential cover assets.
Deutsche Postbank AG Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool-specific alternative management'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days
mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient
marketability of the cover assets, guaranteed mortgages included
in the cover pool and Postbank's market standard IT systems.
DZ Bank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Covered Bond Rating - other collateral: 'AA'/Stable
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged
derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the full discontinuity risk
assessment for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk'. This
assessment reflects the considerable exposure of DZ Bank AG's
cover pool to the banking group Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The agency deems the whole sector as highly
correlated, especially in a scenario in which DZ Bank AG
defaulted. The strong mutual support mechanism and the
writedowns of the cooperative banks' equity in DZ Bank in the
case of a default of DZ Bank AG, would lead to a deterioration
of the overall credit quality within the sector. Together with
the expected decreasing liquidity of cooperative assets, in
Fitch's view this would reduce the alternative manager's ability
to meet payments in time following an issuer's default.
HSH Nordbank AG
Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on
state guarantee.
No D-Cap assigned.
HSH Nordbank AG
Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on
state guarantee.
No D-Cap assigned. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Long-term
IDR: 'A+'/Stable Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and
systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days
mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient
marketability of the cover assets, and Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's market standard IT systems. Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating:
'AAA'/Stable Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the
programme's D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR and solely based on
state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). No D-Cap assigned.
Landesbank Berlin
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: very low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation' as well as 'liquidity gap and systemic
risk'. The D-Cap reflects the strength of the Pfandbrief law in
isolating the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the
180 days mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the
sufficient marketability of the cover assets and Landesbank
Berlin's outstanding IT systems and data delivery.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4
(moderate risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate risk assessments
for 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well as 'cover pool
specific alternative management'. The 'liquidity gap and
systemic risk' assessment is driven by the 180 days mandatory
liquidity provision in combination with sufficient marketability
of the predominantly commercial cover assets and the low actual
mismatches seen in Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
mortgage programme. In its analysis Fitch additionally
incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited
business activity to the national central bank for short term
liquidity. Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's market
standard IT systems for the covered bonds in combination with
the full data provision to the agency led to a moderate risk
assessment for the 'cover pool-specific alternative management'
component.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days
mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient
marketability of the cover assets. In its analysis Fitch
additionally incorporated the access of the Pfandbriefbank with
limited business activity to the national central bank for short
term liquidity. Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
market standard IT systems in combination with the data
provision to the agency led to a low risk assessment for the
'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's D-Cap;
solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Guaranteed Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating independent of the issuer's IDR or the programme's
D-Cap; solely based on state guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Long-term IDR: 'A'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The assessments
are driven by the strength of the Pfandbrief law in isolating
the cover assets from the estate of the issuer, the 180 days
mandatory liquidity provision in combination with the sufficient
marketability of the cover assets and Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale's market standard IT systems.
NRW.Bank Guaranteed Public Sector Covered Bond Rating:
'AAA'/Stable
Rating based on the issuer's IDR of 'AAA'/Stable
No D-Cap assigned.
UniCredit Bank AG Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 3
(moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment
for 'cover pool specific alternative management'.
Fitch considers the quality of the delivered portfolio data
as below average. In particular, within the last analysis
detailed line-by-line information was only provided for a sample
representing around 33% of the total cover pool. Part of the
available information was not used by the agency giving concerns
about representativeness for the total cover pool.
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A+'/Stable Public Sector Covered Bond
Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic
alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The drivers of the D-Cap are the low risk assessments for
'asset segregation', 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' as well
as 'cover pool specific alternative management'. The 'asset
segregation' assessment is driven by the strength of the
Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of
the issuer. The 'liquidity gap and systemic risk' assessment
reflects the 180 days mandatory liquidity provision in
combination with the sufficient marketability of the cover
assets. In its analysis Fitch additionally incorporated the
access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity to
the national central bank for short term liquidity. UniCredit
Bank AG's market standard IT systems in combination with the
data provision to the agency led to a low risk assessment for
the 'cover pool-specific alternative management' component.
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Negative
D-Cap: 5 (low risk)
Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very
low
Cover pool-specific alternative management: very low
Systemic alternative management: very low
Privileged derivatives: very low
The driver of the D-Cap is the low risk assessment for
'asset segregation'. This is driven by the strength of the
Pfandbrief law in isolating the cover assets from the estate of
the issuer. Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for
Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG. For all of Fitch's
Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here