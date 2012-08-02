Aug 2 Standard & Poor's on Thursday affirmed
Germany's top AAA credit rating and said its outlook remained
stable thanks to the ability of Europe's largest economy to
withstand potential financial and economic shocks.
S&P said the ratings reflected Germany's modern, highly
diversified, and competitive economy, its strong external
creditor position, and its record of prudent fiscal policies and
expenditure discipline.
"We are further of the view that the German economy has
demonstrated its ability to absorb large economic and financial
shocks, such as the reunification of West Germany with East
Germany in the 1990s and the global recession in 2009," S&P said
in a statement.
Last month, rival credit ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service cut its outlook for Germany as well as the Netherlands
and Luxembourg to negative from stable as the fallout from
Europe's debt crisis cast a shadow over the euro zone's
top-rated countries.
Germany's economy was likely to slow significantly, S&P
said, forecasting GDP growth of around 1 percent in 2012 and
2013 from an average of more than 3 percent for the past two
years.
Data on Wednesday showed Germany's manufacturing sector
contracted in July at its fastest pace in more than three years
as companies received fewer new orders and output flagged,
suggesting the euro zone crisis and global slowdown are hurting
its export-focused economy.
"After posting balanced general government budgets before
the crisis, Germany's public finances have worsened as a result
of the deep 2009 recession.
"However, Germany, in our view, has contained the
deterioration better than several of its 'AAA' rated peers,
whose steep deficit increases have been more pronounced and may
persist for much longer," S&P said, expecting a government
deficit of close to 1 percent of GDP in 2012.
S&P said its rating could be lowered if the net general
government debt ratio reached 100 percent of GDP from just under
80 percent currently.
"This could occur, for example, if consistently
larger-than-anticipated deficits surpass 3 percent of GDP, which
is well above the constitutional limit," S&P said.