(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ) announced on Feb. 28, 2012 the placement of new equity worth NZ$1.24 million, and also secured other in-the-pipeline funding sources.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on GFNZ and its captive insurer, Quest Insurance Group Ltd. (Quest) at 'CCC-'.

-- In our view, these new funding arrangements should strengthen GFNZ's capital position, and are overall supportive of GFNZ's ability to manage its cash-flow position in the short term.

-- The outlooks on the ratings for both GFNZ and Quest are negative, reflecting the key challenge with meeting material semi-annual debenture repayments and bank loan principal reductions. Nevertheless, should planned funding initiatives be successful and greater certainty around cash receipts be established, there would be scope for an upward revision.

Rating Action

On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC-' long-term issuer credit rating on GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ) and on GFNZ's subsidiary, Quest Insurance Group Ltd. The outlook on each issuer is negative.

Rationale

The long-term issuer credit rating on GFNZ takes into account the insurer's ability to meet sizeable semi-annual debenture repayments and bank loan principal reductions. This factor underpins our assessment of GFNZ's financial profile, as does its knock-on effect of giving GFNZ the ability to expand its new ledger business and its overall business position. The rating also incorporates our view of good arrears on the new ledger, and improved collection capabilities that are beneficial to future profitability.

On Feb. 28, 2012, GFNZ announced a new share issuance of 2.75 cents per share to Federal Pacific Group Ltd. (Fed Pac), representing a 20% post-placement equity interest, or a NZ$1.24 million increase in the group's capital base. More notably, and in line with our expectations, this new funding lowers the liquidity needs for the March 2012 installment of investor repayments.

In our opinion, further funding is necessary to avert potential business reconfigurations, which may include downsizing to operate within available cash flows. This could be alleviated by the planned pro-rata rights issue--a second equity infusion expected to further strengthen GFNZ's cash flow and capital position.

In addition to the capital initiatives, Fed Pac has also agreed, in-principal, to: provide substantial debt funding via two allotments, with the first expected on or before June 30, 2012; and to assist in a capital-insured professional investor scheme.

In our view, these initiatives, should they be successful, are likely to significantly improve GFNZ's liquidity position and ability to meet repayments in the short-to-medium term. This said, moderating factors include a degree of counterparty and operational risk that could impact cash flows needed to meet refinancing needs.

In our opinion, and with all other things equal, greater certainty around these planned cash receipts are likely to have a positive effect on the factors underpinning this rating. Following a restructuring of its operations, new business underwritten through GFNZ's wholly-owned subsidiary Geneva Finance NZ Ltd. has been operating profitably, with 90+ day arrear levels maintained at sound levels.

Growth of this business is constrained by funding and available creditworthy customers, as only around a quarter of loans applied were accepted in recent periods. Loan-distribution channels that originated higher proportions of arrear loans were cut back in a recent initiative, indicating a more cautious risk appetite, and further establishing the group's brand as a second-tier lender.

With regard to product range, there has been no change to GFNZ's focus on consumer vehicle and personal finance, and the group continues to compete in the market segment not serviced by banks--predominately in the south Auckland region of New Zealand. In recent periods, some competitors have exited the market, car sales have been flat, and credit demand has been subdued. Should this persist, it may negatively impact GFNZ's business profile, albeit at levels in line with lending peers.

The overall portfolio's credit quality, being encumbered by the legacy book, continues to be affected by higher nonperforming assets and delinquencies compared to peers, at close to 60% of customer loans and other real estate at Sep. 30, 2011. The performance on the legacy book since most recent fiscal-end has been better than expected, owing to significant investment in increasing the capabilities of Stellar Collections, a subsidiary of GFNZ, and predominately responsible for the collection of legacy loans as well as problematic loans of the new ledger.

There is some prospect of GFNZ returning to profitability over the 2012 calendar year, dependent on GFNZ maintaining a healthy net interest margin and keeping operational costs within budget. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the key challenge with meeting sizeable debenture repayments and bank loan principal reductions. While the most recent share placement would lower the liquidity needs to meet immediate repayment needs, further funding is required to: meet future refinancing needs; expand its new ledger business; and avert potential business reconfigurations that may include downsizing its operations.

The current rating and outlook also factors in our expectation that credit quality of the new ledger business will be maintained and collections performance remain good. In our view, should the planned funding initiatives be successful and greater certainty around cash receipts be established, then there is scope for an upward revision of the current rating and outlook.

However, the rating could be lowered if funding prospects were to materially worsen, or collections efforts become less effective and thus jeopardize scheduled repayment obligations or trigger an adverse liquidity event. The rating could also be lowered if we see a sustained decrease in creditworthy new business volumes that weakens GFNZ's overall business profile.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

GFNZ Group Ltd.

Issuer credit rating CCC-/Negative/--