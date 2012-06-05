(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ) will
need to meet NZ$4.9 million in repayment needs at the next
scheduled payment date (September 2012).
-- GFNZ recently gained traction on a NZ$6 million
receivable finance deal with Federal Pacific Group Ltd.
(FedPac), although the deal is not yet legally binding on the
investor.
-- Should this new funding not be successful, the risk of
defaulting on the next scheduled debt repayments will
significantly increase.
-- We are placing the 'CCC-' rating on GFNZ on CreditWatch
with negative implications. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
placement after the settlement of the receivable finance deal
with FedPac, should it be successful.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'CCC-' long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand finance
company GFNZ Group Ltd and GFNZ's wholly owned insurance
subsidiary, Quest Insurance Group Ltd., on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale The CreditWatch action reflects GFNZ's reliance
on the proceeds from a receivable finance deal with Federal
Pacific Group Ltd. (FedPac) --a recent shareholder, holding
19.9%--to meet NZ$4.9 million in scheduled repayment in
September 2012.
Although this deal recently gained momentum upon the
formalization of Prime Asset Trust Ltd. (a vehicle for GFNZ's
receivables to be transferred and held for the benefit of
investors), it is not legally binding on FedPac at this stage.
Based on earlier investment documentation and Standard &
Poor's recent discussions with GFNZ management, the intention is
to obtain NZ$3 million of new funds in June 2012, and another
NZ$3 million in September 2012. These steps reflect GFNZ's New
Zealand Stock Exchange announcement on Feb. 28, 2012, indicating
FedPac's assistance with ongoing financing needs.
In our view, given the proximity of the next scheduled
payment date, the timely receipt of invested proceeds is
essential to avert possible negative actions on GFNZ's
creditworthiness. Under the receivable finance scheme, interest
is capped at 11.25% per annum, and funds will be invested for a
maximum 48-month term, with the initial 24 months paying
interest only. Invested amounts will be secured by eligible
receivables, with a 20% equity buffer provided by GFNZ.
In addition to the receivable finance scheme illustrated
above, and among other funding initiatives, GFNZ is at final
stages of getting a new debenture prospectus to market. In our
view, the amounts invested are likely to be small in the initial
months, with the receivable finance deal pending and the next
scheduled repayment date drawing near.
However, should new debenture money reach substantial levels
and demonstrate stable patterns, there is scope to revisit our
rating accordingly in the longer term. Liquidity GFNZ needs to
meet scheduled debt repayments each March and September, out to
2015.
The amount of these repayments is significant to GFNZ's cash
flows, with the next repayment of NZ$4.9 million due in
September 2012. The receivable finance proceeds of NZ$3 million
in June 2012 and another NZ$3 million in September 2012 is, in
our view, crucial to meeting these repayment obligations, given
the limited cash held and unavailable bank draw-downs.
Furthermore, we do not believe the new debenture prospectus will
raise sufficient funds to alleviate the liquidity pressure in
the short term.
We also believe there is limited opportunity to negotiate
other material sources of funding ahead of the next repayment
date to sufficiently meet this need. CreditWatch We expect to
resolve GFNZ's CreditWatch placement after the settlement of the
receivable finance deal with FedPac, should it be successful in
raising the required funds to meet the next scheduled repayment.
Alternatively, we could take negative ratings action if the
receivable finance deal with FedPac were not successful in
raising the necessary funds as planned.
A CreditWatch negative placement indicates that we believe
there is a 50% probability of the rating being lowered in the
short term. Over the longer term, and conditional on the
receivable finance deal be successful, there is scope for an
upward revision should new debenture money reach a substantial
level and demonstration a sufficient level of stability.