SEOUL/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP,
'BBB+'/Stable) proposed SGD perpetual capital securities an
expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. Fitch expects to accord 50% equity
credit to the proposed notes. The final rating and equity credit
are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
In accordance with Fitch's "Treatment of Hybrids in
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" criteria, the hybrid is
rated two notches below GLP's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating.
The proposed securities are expected to be issued with the
same terms and conditions and to be fully fungible with the
SGD500m perpetual capital securities issued in December 2011
('BBB-'). The perpetual capital securities are subordinated and
rank senior only to GLP's ordinary shares. Coupon payments are
cumulative and deferrable at the discretion of the management.
The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any
coupons deferred are cumulative. Fitch considers the issue's
step-up date in April 2022 as the effective maturity date given
the lack of replacement intent in the documentation of the
perpetual capital securities. As such, in line with Fitch's
criteria, equity credit will reduce to 0% in April 2017, when
effective maturity becomes less than five years.
GLP's ratings are supported by its status as the largest
provider of modern logistics facilities in Japan and China, its
strong financial profile, high quality properties with sound
lease and tenant profiles, and the growth potential of the
Chinese contract logistics market. However, GLP's credit profile
is constrained by its ongoing expansion in China, which carries
a certain amount of execution risk.