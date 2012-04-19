NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the following U.S. residential mortgage servicer ratings of GMAC Mortgage LLC (GMACM) on Rating Watch Negative:

--Residential primary servicer rating for prime product at 'RPS3';

--Residential primary servicer rating for Alt-A product at 'RPS3';

--Residential primary servicer rating for subprime product at 'RPS3';

--Residential primary servicer rating for HLTV product at RPS3';

--Residential primary servicer rating for HELOC product at 'RPS3';

--Residential primary servicer rating for subservicer at 'RPS3';

--Residential special servicer rating at 'RSS3'.

The Rating Watch Negative is due to the weakening financial condition of GMAC Mortgage's parent, Residential Capital LLC (ResCap). Fitch downgraded ResCap's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC' on April 18, 2012. The servicer rating actions reflect the continued pressure on ResCap's liquidity position and financial flexibility and the potential impact on the company's servicing operations. A company's financial condition is an important component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis.

Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.