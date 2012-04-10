Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue rating to a proposed offshore issue of senior unsecured notes by Golomt Bank of Mongolia (B+/Positive/B). The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The U.S.-dollar-denominated notes will have a fixed-rate coupon. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Golomt Bank.
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.