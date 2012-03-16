(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its
'BBB' issue credit rating to Australia-based Goodman Group's
(GMG, BBB/Stable/--) US$500 million senior, unsecured note issue
in the 144A/Reg S bond market. Proceeds from the 10-year notes
will be used primarily to repay existing debt and further extend
the group's debt-maturity profile.
GMG benefits from a solid Australian market position,
established presence in the U.K., Europe, and growing position
in Asia. The group has a stable rental income and track record
of accessing third-party capital to expand and support its
investment and funds-management activities. These rating
strengths are tempered by an exposure to more-volatile
property-development earnings; a high level of look-through debt
levels that are dependant on GMG divesting its equity stakes or
reducing gearing in its cornerstone investments to target
levels; and relatively soft market conditions particularly in
the European region.