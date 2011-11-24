(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it had affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and debt
issue ratings on Australia-based real estate investment trust
Goodman Group (GMG). At the same time, the outlook was revised
to stable from negative.
"The outlook revision is partly based on GMG having
decreased its gearing and improved its cash flow protection
metrics," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Craig Parker said.
"GMG has progressively reduced its ownership in its
cornerstone funds via equity dilution and actively introducing
new equity partners."
The rating on GMG reflects our opinion of the group's solid
Australasian market position and growing presence in Europe and
Asia; stable rental income; and track record of accessing
third-party capital to expand and support its investment and
funds-management activities.
These strengths are tempered by an exposure to more-volatile
property-development earnings; a high level of look-through debt
levels that are dependant upon GMG divesting its equity stakes
or reducing gearing in its cornerstone investments; and soft
market conditions particularly in the European region.
Mr.Parker added: "The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that the financial metrics of GMG's statutory
results will remain robust in order to withstand volatile
property markets; we note that the financial covenants are
calculated on GMG's statutory results. We also expect that the
look-through credit metrics for interest cover will be sustained
above 2x, FFO to debt above 8%, look-through gearing at about
40%, and GMG's statutory gearing to remain within its policy
range of 25%-to-35%. Furthermore, in times of buoyant
property-development earnings, we would expect GMG's key credit
measures to exceed these levels."
A lower rating would occur if we believe the following
look-through credit metrics are likely to persist: interest
cover stays below 2x, FFO to debt of about 6%, and look-through
gearing exceeded 45%.
Furthermore, if we believe that significant development
exposure or increased risk appetite for emerging market
development or investments was undertaken, we could lower the
rating. A higher rating, while less likely, would be dependant
upon the group adopting more conservative financial policies or
successfully executing on its offshore growth strategy while
using third-party capital.