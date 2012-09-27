(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 27, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook
on Goodman Group (GMG, BBB/Stable/--) were unaffected by the
group's announcement that it had amended the terms and
conditions of the A$327 million Goodman PLUS Trust step-up
perpetual non-cumulative preference units. Following the
amendments, we have withdrawn the 'BB+' issue rating on Goodman
PLUS Trust. These subordinated hybrid instruments were assigned
intermediate equity credit when they were first issued on Nov.
15, 2007. We believe that the amendments to the PLUS terms will
not change our treatment of these securities as an intermediate
equity instrument within GMG's capital structure.
The rating on Australia-based GMG reflects our opinion of
the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is
supported by its solid Australasian market position; established
presence in Europe, and growing position in Asia; stable rental
income; and track record of accessing third-party capital to
expand and support its investment and funds-management
activities. These strengths are tempered by our view of the
group's "intermediate" financial risk profile and exposure to
more-volatile property-development earnings. The group has
relatively high levels of look-through debt that are dependant
on GMG divesting its equity stakes or reducing gearing in its
cornerstone investments to target levels. This could be a
challenge because of relatively soft market conditions,
particularly in the European region.