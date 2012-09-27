(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Goodman Group (GMG, BBB/Stable/--) were unaffected by the group's announcement that it had amended the terms and conditions of the A$327 million Goodman PLUS Trust step-up perpetual non-cumulative preference units. Following the amendments, we have withdrawn the 'BB+' issue rating on Goodman PLUS Trust. These subordinated hybrid instruments were assigned intermediate equity credit when they were first issued on Nov. 15, 2007. We believe that the amendments to the PLUS terms will not change our treatment of these securities as an intermediate equity instrument within GMG's capital structure.

The rating on Australia-based GMG reflects our opinion of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its solid Australasian market position; established presence in Europe, and growing position in Asia; stable rental income; and track record of accessing third-party capital to expand and support its investment and funds-management activities. These strengths are tempered by our view of the group's "intermediate" financial risk profile and exposure to more-volatile property-development earnings. The group has relatively high levels of look-through debt that are dependant on GMG divesting its equity stakes or reducing gearing in its cornerstone investments to target levels. This could be a challenge because of relatively soft market conditions, particularly in the European region.