NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 16 basis points (bps) to 214 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 678 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 17 bps to 142 bps. The 'A' spread widened by 18 bps to 185 bps. The 'BBB' spread widened by 17 bps to 264 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 466 bps. The 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 709 bps. The 'CCC' spread tightened by one basis point to 1098 bps.

By industry, financial institutions expanded by 15 bps to 302 bps. Banks expanded by 13 bps to 324 bps. Industrials expanded by 14 bps to 305 bps. Utilities expanded by 18 bps to 223 bps. Telecommunications expanded by 12 bps to 330 bps.

The investment-grade spread and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 213 bps, and is below its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 690 bps and below its five-year moving average of 745 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.