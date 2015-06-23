MOVES-Rubicon says founding partner Brummette to rejoin firm
May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with immediate effect.
LONDON, June 23 Standard & Poor's central forecast is that Greece will still be in the euro and the European Union at the end of 2015, although even a late deal to stave off default will not resolve its problems, chief rating officer Moritz Kraemer said on Tuesday.
"Our base case is they will be in both," Kraemer told a financial seminar in London. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Patrick Graham)
May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with immediate effect.
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. companies' ability to raise cash to run their business improved to its strongest level since mid-2015 in April as defaults among riskier firms were limited due to an improving economy, a report from Moody's Investors Service released late Monday showed.