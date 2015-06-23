LONDON, June 23 Standard & Poor's central forecast is that Greece will still be in the euro and the European Union at the end of 2015, although even a late deal to stave off default will not resolve its problems, chief rating officer Moritz Kraemer said on Tuesday.

"Our base case is they will be in both," Kraemer told a financial seminar in London. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Patrick Graham)