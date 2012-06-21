BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
June 22 Moody's Downgrades Green Mountain Power to Baa2 and Upgrades Central Vermont to Baa2; Outlooks Stable
* Says Garth A.C. Macrae will replace Gordon as non-executive chairman of company